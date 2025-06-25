BSNL introduces doorstep SIM delivery and digital KYC process

The state-run telecom provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has begun delivering SIM cards directly to customers' homes. To support this initiative, BSNL now allows users to complete self-KYC (Know Your Customer) verification through its official website.

Advertisment

Users can access the service via the link, https://sancharaadhaar.bsnl.co.in/BSNLSKYC/. This facility is available for both prepaid and postpaid connections. To begin the process, users simply need to enter their name, pincode, and an alternate mobile number. They must then indicate whether the new SIM is for themselves, a family member, or someone they know.

Once the information is submitted, an OTP will be sent to the alternate number provided. If users encounter any issues or have queries, BSNL encourages them to contact its support line on 1800-180-1503.

This initiative marks a significant step forward for BSNL, which is actively expanding its 4G and 5G networks across India. The company aims to have 100,000 4G sites operational by the end of June 2025 and is preparing to launch 5G services in urban areas.

Advertisment

In parallel with Vi (Vodafone Idea), the government is working to revitalise BSNL. As part of its broader revival strategy, the telecom provider is striving to attract new customers and retain existing ones through the nationwide rollout of 4G services. Additionally, BSNL has launched Q-5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services to further strengthen its market presence.

BSNL remains the only telecom operator in India yet to commercially launch 5G services. However, the company has already prepared its core network for 5G. The technology stack is being delivered by a consortium led by TCS, which also includes Tejas Networks and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT).