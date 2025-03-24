BSNL gears up for 5G rollout after 4G expansion

In a few months, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-run Indian telecom company, would begin implementing 5G. The business is presently working on the 4G site rollout. By the end of June 2025, one lakh sites are to be reached. Over 80,000 sites have been deployed and over 75,000 sites have been put into service by BSNL thus far. It is anticipated that all one lakh sites will be operational by the end of June 2025.

Union Minister of Communications and the minister of Development of North Eastern Region , Jyotiraditya Scindia, confirmed the same by stating, "We want all 100,000 sites to be up and running by May or June 2025. After this, we'll switch from 4G to 5G, perhaps beginning in June.

Using the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), BSNL has been attempting to provide 4G connectivity to rural areas of India. Additionally, the telco declared that the core it uses is already prepared for 5G. A consortium managed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and comprising Tejas Networks and C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics) is providing BSNL with its technology.

Regarding 5G, Tata Group has already confirmed that the current 4G sites can be upgraded to 5G NSA (non-standalone) with a simple software push, and BSNL is looking to test 5G SA (standalone) in Delhi to begin with. BSNL also has the option to upgrade the current 4G sites to 5G with the assistance.

The only telecom provider in India implementing indigenous 4G is BSNL.To provide 4G to customers, the other telecoms enlisted the aid of international businesses. For the 4G rollout, the government mandated that BSNL use internally developed technology, both for security and self-reliance reasons.

Even with the deployment of one lakh sites, BSNL is probably going to keep growing its 4G networks. It is anticipated that the state-run telco will extend the order to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in order to assist with the growth of 4G. Although one lakh 4G sites is a respectable milestone, it is far from sufficient to cover all of India.

The rapid expansion of BSNL's 4G services throughout India is paying off handsomely for the business. By mid-2025, the telco wants to have 100,000 4G sites in place.BSNL is expected to accomplish this objective soon, perhaps even before June 2025.