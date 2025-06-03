BSNL explores nuclear power to meet energy needs amid 4G expansion

State-owned telecom provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has expressed interest in establishing a nuclear power facility. BSNL is among several companies that have responded to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd’s (NPCIL) Request for Proposal (RFP) to build two captive 220 MW Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs). The aim of the RFP is to establish these reactors to provide dedicated power to the participating companies.

The government hopes this initiative will not only support BSNL’s operational requirements but also provide a return on investment. While the nuclear plant will not directly contribute to subscriber growth, it could significantly help meet the company's electricity demands.

Under the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act of 2010, NPCIL will continue to operate the plant. However, developers will bear the costs related to security and insurance. Additionally, promoters are permitted to propose alternative locations across India. Recent amendments to the Electricity Rules, which allow for captive use of nuclear energy, are currently under review. Despite strong initial interest, the NPCIL-favouring terms of the RFP and the significant operational responsibilities involved raise questions about how many companies will ultimately move forward. BSNL is not alone in its interest. Major corporates such as Reliance, Adani, BHEL, and Godrej have also shown intent to participate.

Meanwhile, BSNL is progressing with its nationwide 4G rollout. The company had committed to deploying one lakh (100,000) 4G hotspots by the end of June 2025. As of now, over 93,000 sites have been installed, with the remaining few thousand expected to be operational shortly.

On 20 May 2025, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) confirmed that it would deploy BSNL’s 4G mobile network after receiving an Advance Purchase Order (APO) valued at ₹2,903.22 crore. The APO covers planning, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and annual maintenance of the network infrastructure. Detailed purchase orders will be issued upon fulfilment of the conditions specified in the APO.

BSNL remains the only telecom operator in India yet to commercially launch 5G services. However, the company has already prepared its core network for 5G. The technology stack is being delivered by a consortium led by TCS, which also includes Tejas Networks and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT).