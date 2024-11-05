BSNL expands 4G coverage with new towers in Ladakh region

The state-owned Indian telecom provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has said that it has installed 20 new and renovated 4G towers in Ladakh and the surrounding regions. The Indian army's network connectivity in the area will be improved by BSNL's action. BSNL is using its own equipment to quickly extend the coverage of its 4G networks.

By the mid of 2025, the telecom hopes to have reached the milestone of one million 4G sites. BSNL has installed more than 50,000 4G sites and put 41,000 into service thus far. In the anticipated six to nine months, the remaining sites will be completed. Jyotiraditya Scindia, the telecom minister, has previously stated that BSNL would have a daily objective for the rollout of 4G stations. The minister himself will review this.

Boosting Army Connectivity

BSNL also became the first telecom provider to set up a Base Transceiver Station (BTS) in Ladakh's Siachen Glacier in October of 2023. The action aimed to make mobile communications possible for the army troops deployed in the area. Siachen Glacier is the highest altitude battle ground worldwide and the troops who are commissioned there will experience a significant change in their quality of life due to connectivity.

Due to the low rate of return, private telcos are unable to invest in all rural areas. However, BSNL has already stated that it will provide 4G in rural and village areas of the nation without high-speed broadband connection.

BSNL is in charge of ensuring connectivity in every remote location as part of the government’s 4G saturation plan. The Union Cabinet approved a project in 2022 to provide 4G mobile connections to all of the country’s disconnected villages.

In addition to seven new services, BSNL recently unveiled a new logo. Live TV, a SIM vending machine, and other services are among the many new offerings. The recent tariff increase by the private telecoms has aided BSNL in gaining new customers as it attempts to recover. It will be interesting to see how long BSNL can keep adding new consumers.

Boston Consulting Group (BCG), an American company, was also reportedly recently brought on board by BSNL to assist with its resurrection plan. BCG has suggested that the state-run telco accelerate the development of its 4G network, introduce a super app, and raise its average revenue per user (ARPU) statistic.The telco has also reportedly been encouraged to establish up a premium call centre desk for high ARPU consumers and deploy AI chatbots for customer interaction. BSNL is paying BCG Rs 132 crore for its assistance.