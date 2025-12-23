BSNL deploys 4G network for free Wi-Fi at Navi Mumbai airport

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will provide free Wi-Fi services to passengers at the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. BSNL has partnered with Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL) to deploy a digital passenger communication system across the terminal.

Travellers will be able to access complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi when the airport commences commercial operations this week, on December 25, 2025.

BSNL has already begun deploying its 4G network at the airport, with scope for a future upgrade to 5G through a firmware over-the-air (FOTA) update. The integration of BSNL aligns with the government’s Make in India initiative, as the operator uses domestically developed technologies from companies such as Tejas Networks, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT).

NMIAL will offer free Wi-Fi throughout the terminal at speeds of up to 10 Mbps. According to airport officials, the network has been designed to support services such as messaging, digital payments, app-based taxi bookings, email access, streaming, and video calls, while ensuring high throughput and reliability even during peak passenger hours.

To access the free Wi-Fi, passengers will be required to download the Adani OneApp, which functions as a virtual travel assistant. Sources said the app will guide travellers through key terminal touchpoints and provide real-time updates to users connected to the airport’s Wi-Fi network.

Once connected, passengers will receive flight status notifications, boarding gate information, schedules, and other operational alerts directly on their mobile devices. The initiative aims to deliver timely and personalised updates, while reducing reliance on physical information counters and static display boards.

The new airport, largely owned by the Adani Group, is designed to handle around 20 million passengers annually in its initial phase. The long-term plan is to scale capacity to 90 million passengers, easing congestion at Mumbai’s existing Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. Ahead of the launch, final inspections are under way to ensure all digital services are fully operational.

The first phase of the airport has been built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore. Developed as Mumbai’s second airport, Navi Mumbai International Airport will initially handle a limited number of flights before gradually expanding operations. Officials confirmed that system trials and operational readiness assessments are currently in progress to ensure seamless digital service delivery before commercial operations begin on December 25.