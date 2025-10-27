BSNL and Viasat India collaborate on satellite and UAV technologies

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Viasat India have announced the expansion of their collaboration to advance skill development, industry readiness, and the commercialisation of uncrewed aircraft and satellite communication technologies. The partnership was formally launched during the India Mobile Congress 2025.

The Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT), a BSNL training institute based in Jabalpur, will provide infrastructure and logistical support for local technology training initiatives. Under this collaboration, Viasat and BRBRAITT will work jointly on skill development and the establishment of a Centre of Excellence focused on Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), the Internet of Things (IoT), and other emerging technologies.

BRBRAITT will make available its training facilities, including classrooms and equipment, to support these programmes. Engineering students from information technology, electronics and communication, and computer science disciplines will gain practical exposure through training sessions and demonstrations of Viasat terminals at the Centre of Excellence.

BSNL and Viasat will also cooperate on the commercialisation of Viasat’s Velaris uncrewed air solutions for the Indian market. Velaris is a satellite communications service that enables secure and reliable beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations for uncrewed aircraft, supporting their safe integration into commercial airspace. The service operates on Viasat’s global L-band satellite network, designed for high-reliability, safety-critical applications.

These initiatives aim to contribute to the development of India’s low-altitude economy, an emerging sector involving aerial operations below 3,000 metres, such as drones and advanced air mobility systems. With India’s drone market expected to expand significantly by 2030, the collaboration between BSNL and Viasat is intended to help build the ecosystem required to sustain that growth.

Both organisations have stated that the partnership aligns with the Government of India’s Skill India and Digital India programmes by providing engineering students with hands-on exposure to satellite communication, UAV, and IoT technologies.

Robert J Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL, said the collaboration aligns with the organisation’s focus on fostering innovation and developing indigenous capabilities. He added that the Centre of Excellence at BRBRAITT would help prepare a new generation of professionals, while the commercialisation of Viasat’s Velaris solution could enable the delivery of new services across India.

Gautam Sharma, Managing Director of Viasat India, said the collaboration supports India’s Digital India vision and contributes to the growth of the country’s low-altitude economy. He noted that the partnership with BSNL’s BRBRAITT will help establish a framework for practical education in satellite technology across India.