BSNL 5G services: Tender announced for Delhi locations

The government-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly invited original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to submit bids for the deployment of domestic 5G commercial services at 1,876 locations within the Delhi circle. According to an ET report, the Delhi circle will have a primary 5G-as-a-Service Provider (5GaaSP) and a secondary 5GaaSP, depending on the tender.

BSNL intends to use the 3.5 GHz mid-band for capacity and the 900 MHz low-band for coverage when launching its 5G services. Through its 5G network, the public sector carrier hopes to provide massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) services, phone, video, data, SMS, ultra-reliable low-latency communications (uRLLC), network slicing, and improved mobile broadband (eMBB).

Revenue-Share Scheme

In the tender, BSNL allegedly stated, "BSNL intends to deploy 5G services on "Network as a service" model on a revenue share basis in Delhi LSA with CAPEX and OPEX on the part of the selected bidder." "5G as a Service Provider (5GaaSP)" is referred to by the bidder.



"One 5G SA core and up to two OEMs' 5G-RAN will be deployed by the main 5GaaSP. Up to two 5G-RAN OEMs would be deployed by the secondary 5GaaSP, in accordance with the reported statement.

The 5G Core network must initially accommodate one lakh registered users, according to the technical specifications, and its infrastructure, including the Core and Radio Access Network (RAN), must be in compliance with 3GPP Release 15 and higher and in line with Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) standards.



"The bidder shall plan, design, supply/deploy equipment and manage operation of the 5G network in the assigned territory of the LSA," according to BSNL's reported statement in the tender. The bidder must also adhere to deployment schedules, minimum rollout requirements, and continuously meet the performance benchmarks set by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) while running the network.

The document further states that the bidder will be responsible for paying for any alterations to BSNL towers needed to accommodate extra 5G antennas and equipment. In terms of revenue share, BSNL would split profits from fixed broadband and 5G mobile services.

A bidder or a coalitions with an OEM for 5G Core/RAN must have an average yearly turnover of Rs 50 crore over the previous three fiscal years (FY22, FY23, and FY24) in order to meet the eligibility requirements.

Participation is only permitted for bidders or consortium partners from nations that share a land border with India if they are registered with the appropriate government.

A Rs 3 crore Performance Bank Guarantee (PBG) must also be provided by the winning bidder. The tender is open until November 22 and requires bidders to provide a bid security or earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 50 lakh.



After the 5G network is put into service, the contract will be in effect for seven years. Following that, BSNL retains the ability to mutually agree to extend the contract for a further three years or longer. According to the report, the bidders who provide BSNL the largest income share will be given preference when it comes to contract award.