Broadcom unveils product innovations across its software-defined edge portfolio for telcos and enterprises at MWC 2024

VMware, recently acquired by Broadcom Inc., announced new developments across its 5G, SD-WAN, SASE and Edge Compute, collectively the Software-Defined Edge portfolio, to enable Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to modernize their networks and create new monetizable services. The new developments are also co-innovated with ecosystem partners and enable enterprises to run workloads at the edge at scale with automation and unprecedented observability.

“VMware’s software-defined edge has the interest of CSPs and enterprises, and we’re advancing our integrated approach across our edge compute, intelligent overlay and telco cloud offerings,” said Sanjay Uppal, vice president and general manager, Software-Defined Edge (SDE) Division, Broadcom. “In the overlay, we’re introducing a new single-vendor SASE solution with Symantec—helping enterprises connect and better secure the distributed edge. In the telco cloud, we’re enabling CSPs to modernize their core and RAN infrastructure to deliver monetizable services.”

VMware defines the software-defined edge as distributed digital infrastructure for running workloads across a number of locations, close to endpoints that are producing or consuming data. It extends to where the users and devices are – in the office, on the road, in a cell site or on the factory floor. VMware addresses the three layers of the software-defined edge: the edge compute stack which hosts the applications and workloads; the intelligent overlay where connectivity and security services run across the WAN; and the underlay network layer, which runs the software for network connectivity across fixed and 5G networks to provide orchestration and network programmability.

Introducing VMware VeloCloud SASE, Secured by Symantec

Today, VMware and Symantec, part of Broadcom, unveiled VMware VeloCloud SASE, secured by Symantec—a single-vendor SASE solution. The new offering is a culmination of joint efforts to integrate best-in-class VMware VeloCloud SD-WAN (formerly VMware SD-WAN) and Symantec Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities. The solution extends significant benefits to Broadcom’s installed base VeloCloud and Symantec customers. VMware VeloCloud SASE, secured by Symantec, is now generally available. Additionally, the Software-Defined Edge division is re-introducing the VeloCloud brand, which has a high-degree of customer acceptance and trust. The VeloCloud portfolio includes the aforementioned VMware VeloCloud SASE as well as the VMware VeloCloud SD-WAN and VMware VeloCloud SD-Access products. Expanded Collaboration with Singtel to Offer Connectivity and Edge Computing to Apps

VMware and Singtel are further collaborating to enable customers to seamlessly manage their connectivity and cloud infrastructure based on VMware Edge Compute Stack through Singtel Paragon, the industry’s first all-in-one multi-network and multi-cloud orchestration platform for 5G and edge cloud. Enterprises will be able to tap onto Singtel 5G without having to redesign their applications with SDE’s software-defined edge solutions. The companies will also establish a Joint Innovation Lab to bring together 5G and edge-native application design experts, alongside commercial model specialists, to help enterprises build and test applications ahead of commercial adoption and accelerate time to market.

CSPs to Modernize and Monetize Networks with VMware Telco Cloud Platform

VMware today also announced the deployment of VMware Telco Cloud and the VMware Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) framework by CSPs as well as co-innovations with its telco partner ecosystem. Highlights include: