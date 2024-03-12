Boosting Domestic Chip Production: 120 Colleges to Get Advanced Design Tools

The Indian government initiated the "ChipIn India" program, which provides advanced chip design tools to 120 colleges. This aims to address the disparity in skills and has the potential to enhance domestic chip production.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has introduced the "ChipIn India" initiative, aiming to equip 120 engineering colleges nationwide with Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools. These tools, essential for designing and simulating microchips, play a crucial role in modern electronics.
Introduced in January 2022, the C2S initiative seeks to offer instruction to 85,000 participants within five years, focusing on very large-scale integration and embedded system design.In the initial phase, 103 institutions and startups, including the Indian Institutes of Technology in Kanpur, Bombay, Roorkee, and Dharwad, were chosen for projects such as developing the global navigation receiver SoC for NAVIC and the Global Positioning System (GPS).
In August of the previous year, the government extended invitations for another round of applications under the C2S program, targeting an additional 100 academic institutions, research and development (R&D) organizations, startups, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
The government is also actively engaged in nurturing an ecosystem to facilitate the production of equipment necessary for semiconductor manufacturing, along with the gasses essential for chip fabrication plants.
The selection of participating colleges will be based on specific criteria, including existing infrastructure, faculty expertise, and enrollment in relevant engineering programs, with the rollout expected to commence in phases, beginning with the first group of colleges receiving the tools by the end of 2024.
Siemens, in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is working towards establishing an Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools grid under the design-linked incentive (DLI) scheme, specifically targeting startups in semiconductor and electronics.
The initiative focuses on two primary objectives: skill development and boosting domestic chip production. By providing students with access to EDA tools and training, the program seeks to address the skill gap in the Indian semiconductor industry, nurturing future chip design professionals.
Additionally, by fostering a skilled workforce, "ChipIn India" aims to support increased domestic chip production, potentially reducing dependency on foreign imports. Managed by the Digital India Corporation (DIC) in collaboration with leading EDA tool vendors like Siemens EDA, Cadence Design Systems, and Synopsys, the initiative will provide both software tools and training programs for faculty and students.
Training with these tools ensures that students graduate industry-ready, equipped to contribute effectively to the semiconductor workforce. Hands-on experience with advanced chip design tools enhances their readiness for post-graduation employment.
Furthermore, the availability of these tools at subsidized rates encourages innovation and entrepreneurship among students, potentially leading to the launch of startups in the semiconductor sector. By lowering barriers to accessing advanced EDA tools, Process Design Kits (PDKs), and Intellectual Property (IP) cores, the initiative promotes broader participation in chip design. This contributes to workforce development and fosters a culture of innovation in academia.
However, the success of the program will depend on its effective implementation, ensuring widespread adoption across colleges, and attracting talented students to pursue careers in chip design. The launch of "ChipIn India" signifies a strong commitment from the Indian government to invest in the future of the country's semiconductor industry.
Amidst all this on march 13th, a significant milestone awaits India's journey to becoming a global center for electronics manufacturing and design. Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the groundwork for three semiconductor facilities in Gujarat and Assam, marking a crucial step forward for the India Semiconductor Mission.
This development signifies a substantial leap into the future, as these facilities will not only enhance India's self-sufficiency in semiconductors and vital electronic components but also strengthen the nation's prominence in electronics manufacturing, design, chip fabrication, and encourage the creation of numerous technology-related job opportunities on a large scale.