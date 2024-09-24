BIF praises TRAI for Satcom Service Authorisation Recommendations

The Broadband India Forum (BIF) has commended the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for its visionary recommendations on satellite communication (Satcom) service authorisations. These proposals aim to replace the outdated licensing regime with a more liberalised and modern framework, aligning with the progressive nature of the Telecommunications Act 2023. According to BIF, this forward-thinking move is expected to enhance the ease of doing business for Satcom service providers, foster growth, and unlock new revenue streams. Furthermore, it supports the national objective of bridging the digital divide and connecting the unconnected.

Key Highlights of TRAI's Recommendations:

Distinct Categorisation of Satellite-Based Telecommunication Services TRAI has taken a significant step by clearly distinguishing ‘satellite-based telecommunication services’ as a separate entity from traditional ‘access services’. This move reduces unnecessary complexities and removes ambiguities, simplifying the regulatory landscape for Satcom operators. Streamlining Licenses: A Unified Approach One of the notable recommendations is the consolidation of the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) and Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Closed User Group (CUG) licences into a single 'Satellite-Based Telecommunication Service' authorisation. This unified approach is designed to simplify the regulatory framework, offering Satcom providers greater business scope. According to the Telecommunications Act 2023, satellite-based services, including VSAT and GMPCS, are covered under the First Schedule and are subject to administrative spectrum allocation. This clarification ensures that there is a clear distinction between ‘Access Services’ and ‘Satellite-Based Telecommunication Services’. Inclusion of Virtual Network Operators (VNOs) As with other major service authorisations, satellite-based telecommunication services are also permitted to include Virtual Network Operators (VNOs). This presents a significant opportunity for VNOs to expand their business operations in the Satcom sector. Permission for In-Country Earth Stations to Serve Foreign Markets TRAI has also recommended allowing the use of in-country earth stations to offer Satcom services to foreign markets. BIF has long advocated for this change, recognising that it opens new revenue streams for satellite service providers and optimises the utilisation of both networks and spectrum. This recommendation is expected to increase the attractiveness of India’s Satcom market for potential investors. Expansion of Internet and Broadband Services In a move that capitalises on the growing potential of modern satellite technologies, TRAI has proposed that satellite service providers be allowed to offer internet and broadband services under their existing authorisations, without requiring separate licences. This is anticipated to significantly improve ease of doing business and contribute to the national goal of bridging the digital divide, especially in remote and underserved regions. Recognition of Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs) TRAI has also acknowledged the development of 3GPP-led Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs) and included NTNs within the scope of ‘Access Service Authorisation’. This will enable access service providers to deliver mobile services through NTNs in areas where terrestrial networks are unavailable. By supporting NTNs, TRAI is advancing the expansion of communication technologies and contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Expert Endorsement

TV Ramachandran, President of the Broadband India Forum, lauded the recommendations, stating,"TRAI’s recent recommendations on satellite-based telecommunication services mark a pivotal moment in India’s Satcom landscape. By streamlining regulations, fostering innovation, and expanding coverage options, while embracing emerging technologies tailored to the country’s needs, these initiatives will drive investment, create new business opportunities, and unlock new revenue streams. This will help mainstream Satcom and contribute to building a truly digitally inclusive India."

These progressive recommendations from TRAI are set to transform the Satcom sector, promoting growth and technological advancement, while simultaneously meeting the nation's digital connectivity goals.