Airtel sets out succession plan as Vittal moves to executive role

Bharti Airtel has announced a series of senior leadership changes as part of a structured succession plan, marking a significant transition at the country’s second-largest telecom operator.

Gopal Vittal, who has led Bharti Airtel as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for the past 13 years, will move into the role of Executive Vice Chairman on 1 January 2026. Vittal was appointed Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel in October 2024, alongside his responsibilities as Managing Director, as part of the planned transition. He will oversee Bharti Airtel and all its subsidiaries.

In his new role, Vittal will be responsible for driving group-wide synergies across digital and technology initiatives, network strategy, procurement and talent. He will also focus on group strategy and preparing the organisation for its next phase of growth and evolution.

Following the completion of the transition process, Vittal will be succeeded by Shashwat Sharma as Managing Director and CEO of Bharti Airtel India from 1 January 2026. Sharma, who was appointed CEO designate, has spent the past year working closely with Vittal across the business to prepare for the role. He will report to Vittal in his new capacity.

Finance and governance appointments

As part of the broader leadership realignment, Soumen Ray, currently Chief Financial Officer of Bharti Airtel India, will be appointed Group Chief Financial Officer, reporting to Vittal. Ray has held his current role for around four years and has played a key role in strengthening the company’s financial performance.

Akhil Garg, presently Financial Controller at Bharti Airtel, will take over as Chief Financial Officer of Bharti Airtel India. Garg has been with the company for nearly 12 years and has led several major initiatives, including the Hexacom initial public offering. In his new role, he will report to Sharma and Ray.

Rohit Puri, currently Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, will be appointed Company Secretary and Compliance Officer for Bharti Airtel. Pankaj Tewari, the Group Company Secretary, will continue to provide leadership and oversight at the group level.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Airtel, welcomed the leadership transition, describing it as a balance of continuity and change.

“I am extremely pleased with the succession and transition of leadership at Airtel and there could not have been a better time, where change and continuity will go hand in hand,” Mittal said. “I have no doubt both Gopal and Shashwat will continue to build on the momentum, and I wish them much success in their roles.

“As an organisation, we pride ourselves on our highly energised and professional management team, which, combined with our entrepreneurial flair, brings the best technology and services to hundreds of millions of customers across the geographies we operate. I look forward to working alongside Gopal and the team as we pursue our ambition of building the best global telecom company.”