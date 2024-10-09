Bharti Airtel initiates Green 5G Project to boost energy efficient

In order to implement energy-efficient practices and solutions throughout Airtel's mobile network, Bharti Airtel and Nokia have established a partnership centred on "Green 5G." In accordance with Airtel's release, this project aims to reduce carbon emissions by roughly 143,413 metric tonnes of CO2 annually and increase energy efficiency inside the company's 4G and 5G Radio Access Network (RAN).

In order to optimise energy use, the alliance will make use of cutting-edge technology including machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). Important elements of the partnership consist of:

Zero-Traffic, Zero-Watt Operation: Reducing power use when there is less traffic in order to preserve energy and improve energy management.

Integration of AI/ML: It has been reported that Airtel and Nokia have used AI/ML to automate and optimise energy-saving software on 4G and 5G radio resources.

Digital Design Optimisation: To improve cell designs and increase energy efficiency without sacrificing network performance, the companies have tested cutting-edge digital design techniques.

ReefShark Technology-on-a-Chip: A new generation of System-on-Chip (SoC) is used, which promises an extra 15 percent reduction in energy consumption by adapting power usage based on traffic load.

"Our innovative technologies will not only enhance the overall performance of communications networks but will also significantly help reduce their energy consumption, contributing to the energy efficiency targets of our customers," Nokia stated.

"Mobile networks across India have rapidly expanded in response to the surging demand for data, particularly with the rollout of 5G technology," stated Bharti Airtel. Our shared dedication to sustainability at Bharti Airtel has prompted us to work with Nokia. Through this cooperation, we can take advantage of creative solutions that result in significant energy savings, which helps us to lower our carbon footprint and achieve environmental goals that are consistent with our business plan.

Emission Reduction Goals

In order to meet its ambitious emissions reduction targets, Airtel says it is putting in place a number of important measures, such as encouraging energy efficiency, utilising open-access green energy, and integrating renewable energy sources across its network.



"The company is also building a more climate-resilient infrastructure, improving resource efficiency, and enhancing waste management practices," stated Airtel.

Additionally, Airtel has installed solar-powered systems at about 25,000 locations to far. In FY2024, it also significantly increased the amount of renewable energy used at its data centres, procuring 220,541 MWh through captive solar rooftop plants and green power wheeling agreements.