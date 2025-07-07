Bharti Airtel enhances online fraud protection for customers in Mumbai

Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has reported notable progress in its efforts to protect customers in Mumbai from the growing threat of online fraud. As part of a nationwide deployment of its AI-driven fraud detection system, Airtel has safeguarded over 2.1 million users in Maharashtra within just 50 days of launching the technology.

Advertisment

The system, which is automatically enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband users, scans and filters links shared via SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, email, and other browsers. It uses real-time threat intelligence to analyse over one billion URLs daily and is capable of blocking access to harmful websites in under 100 milliseconds.

For example, if a customer receives a fraudulent message such as “Your package is delayed. Track it here: http://www.tracky0urparcell.com” and clicks the link, Airtel’s system immediately scans the URL. If identified as suspicious, access is blocked and the user is redirected to a warning message stating: “Blocked! Airtel found this site dangerous.” This process takes place instantly, helping to prevent users from becoming victims of scams.

Aditya Kankaria, CEO, Mumbai, Bharti Airtel, stated,"Customer safety is a key priority for us. With the introduction of our AI-powered fraud detection system in Mumbai, we are taking a proactive step towards protecting users from digital threats. This technology is fully integrated into our network and functions automatically, without requiring any user intervention."

Advertisment

Online fraud has become a significant concern in Mumbai, one of India’s most digitally active cities. Cybercriminals often exploit users through phishing messages, fake delivery updates, and fraudulent banking alerts. Airtel’s solution provides an additional layer of protection for a wide range of users, including families, older adults, students, and those new to smartphones.

The system operates quietly in the background, does not require installation, and is provided at no additional cost. In a city that is rapidly adopting digital services, including online banking and e-governance, Airtel’s initiative contributes to a more secure digital environment for all users.