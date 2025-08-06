Bharti Airtel delivers strong Q1 FY26 performance with continued growth in ARPU and profitability

In the first quarter of FY26, Bharti Airtel delivered robust financial and operational results, reaffirming its position as one of India's leading telecom providers. The company reported a notable 18.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), rising from Rs 211 in Q1 FY25 to Rs 250 in Q1 FY26, the highest in the Indian telecom sector. This growth reflects Airtel’s strategic focus on premiumising its portfolio and targeting high-value, digitally active consumers.

The ARPU growth was underpinned by a significant rise in smartphone adoption and steady expansion in the postpaid segment. During the quarter, Airtel added 0.7 million net postpaid subscribers and nearly 4 million smartphone data users, taking its total postpaid customer base to 26.6 million. Currently, over 77% of Airtel’s mobile user base comprises smartphone users, highlighting its appeal among premium digital consumers.

Average monthly data consumption per user rose by 21.6% YoY to 26.9 GB, driven by deeper digital engagement. This surge not only underscores Airtel’s leadership in network quality and user experience but also supports sustained growth in ARPU.

On the financial front, Bharti Airtel reported consolidated revenues of Rs 49,463 crore for Q1 FY26, marking a 28.5% YoY increase. The India business contributed Rs 37,585 crore, up 29% YoY. Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 28,167 crore, up 41.2% YoY, with an EBITDA margin of 56.9%. The India segment achieved an EBITDA of Rs 22,352 crore, representing a margin of 59.5%, an improvement of 598 basis points from the previous year.

Consolidated net income more than doubled to Rs 5,948 crore, compared to Rs 2,925 crore in Q1 FY25. EBIT also recorded significant growth, rising 67% YoY to Rs 11,815 crore for the India business and Rs15,621 crore at the consolidated level. These results underscore Airtel’s ability to maintain a healthy balance between growth and financial performance.