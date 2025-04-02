Bharti Airtel and Nokia to expand core network collaboration across India

Bharti Airtel has expanded its long-standing partnership with Nokia to strengthen its core network infrastructure. This latest collaboration involves deploying Nokia’s Packet Core appliance-based solution and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology to improve Airtel’s delivery of 4G and 5G services. The announcement was made on 2 April 2025 and marks the beginning of a multi-year network upgrade deal covering most of Airtel’s service regions.

The partnership brings together Bharti Airtel and Nokia. Both companies have worked closely in the past on network innovations. In this phase, Airtel will leverage Nokia’s advanced core network solutions to enhance customer experience and accelerate service rollout across India.

The deployment will span across Airtel’s major operational regions in India. It will focus on areas with a growing demand for high-speed data services, including home broadband and enterprise networks.

Why is it important?

The partnership is aimed at simplifying Airtel’s network architecture by converging 4G and 5G technologies into a unified server setup. With data consumption in India rising rapidly, this step will help Airtel meet increasing demand more efficiently while reducing operational costs.

The appliance-based Packet Core will improve network flexibility and scalability, allowing Airtel to introduce new services faster and at a lower cost. Nokia’s Fixed Wireless Access solution, meanwhile, will increase capacity for both home broadband and enterprise applications, offering users faster internet speeds and more reliable connectivity.

How will it work?

Nokia’s converged Packet Core solution supports 5G standalone (SA) networks and helps integrate 4G and 5G technologies using a shared infrastructure. This reduces the hardware footprint and cost per bit, while maintaining the rest of the network on a cloud-native architecture.

The partnership also includes advanced network automation using Nokia’s zero-touch framework, which allows for faster and more efficient service launches. Furthermore, the deal introduces GenAI-powered tools for service orchestration and assurance, contributing to the creation of autonomous, intelligent networks.

The appliance-based deployment model provides a modular and pre-integrated configuration, giving Airtel the flexibility to tailor solutions to different business and operational needs. This will enable the telco to target new customer segments and explore additional revenue streams.

The bigger picture

As the demand for high-speed mobile data and broadband continues to grow, telecom operators in India are under pressure to scale up their infrastructure. Through this collaboration, Airtel is not only preparing its network for the next phase of 5G expansion but also creating a more agile, future-ready platform.

Nokia already plays a significant role in Airtel’s core network, supplying technologies such as VoLTE, VoNR, UDM, HSS, and MANO. With this expansion, both companies aim to drive innovation in India’s digital infrastructure and deliver enhanced services to millions of users.

The rollout underscores the importance of robust partnerships in achieving national digital goals and providing seamless, high-speed connectivity to homes and businesses across India.