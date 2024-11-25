‘Be Someone’s We’: Vi celebrates major network expansion achievement

Telecom operator Vi has announced a significant milestone as part of its latest ‘Be Someone’s We’ campaign: the successful completion of its goal to install ‘100 towers every hour’ as part of its ongoing network expansion across India.

Advertisment

Following the successful Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) earlier this year, Vi has rapidly expanded its network infrastructure, achieving the remarkable feat of adding 100 towers every hour.

The ‘Be Someone’s We’ campaign highlights the importance of fostering connections and supporting one another, taking on new meaning as it extends to "Being Someone’s We" from wherever you may be. With the addition of 100 towers every hour,in accoradnce with Vi, the campaign's new films showcase Vi’s commitment to delivering robust, high-speed connectivity for all, from any location.

At the heart of the campaign are two relatable stories presented in television commercials (TVCs), featuring new messaging that contrasts urban and remote settings. These films demonstrate Vi’s expanded network strength across diverse and challenging terrains. Set in locations where network access is often unreliable—such as hilly regions and underground metro systems—the campaign underscores Vi’s dedication to providing seamless connectivity and enabling shared experiences, regardless of geographical barriers.

Advertisment

Commenting on the campaign, Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer of Vi, stated, “’Be Someone’s We’ reminds everyone of the power of connections. The achievement of adding 100 towers every hour is a testament to our commitment to delivering robust connectivity, ensuring that people remain connected and come together for their loved ones in little ways that make a big difference.”

Rohit Dubey, Executive Creative Director at Ogilvy, remarked, “Crafting ‘Be Someone’s We, From Wherever You May Be’ was a creative tightrope walk, balancing appeals to both heart and mind. The promise of 100 Towers Every Hour had to be subtly woven into the brand’s philosophy, guiding each decision we made. This heartfelt moment, set in one of the most challenging areas for a telecom network, reflects Vi’s commitment to connectivity. We hope this effort enhances the consumer experience and makes a meaningful difference.”

The campaign has gone live in conjunction with the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which began on November 22, reaching audiences through various mediums, including television and digital platforms.