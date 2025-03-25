Barsapara stadium gets Airtel network upgrade for IPL 2025

Telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel has enhanced network access for subscribers at Barsapara Cricket Stadium. This Guwahati-based stadium is set to host the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) games, including two home matches for the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

In anticipation of the thousands of spectators expected at Barsapara Stadium, Airtel has strengthened its network coverage. To increase capacity, the telco has upgraded existing cell sites and installed a second tower near the stadium. Additionally, a Cell on Wheels (COW) has been deployed nearby to further boost connectivity.

Recently, Airtel also enhanced network connectivity at Chennai's M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk). As part of its ongoing efforts to improve connectivity in stadiums across the country, the telecom provider is ensuring that IPL attendees can stay connected with their loved ones throughout the tournament.

Nearly a week ago, Bharti Airtel announced improved network coverage at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Every season, Wankhede attracts a massive crowd for each game.

"Anticipating the massive turnout for the upcoming IPL tournament, we have reinforced the network infrastructure at Barsapara Stadium. This initiative ensures our customers stay seamlessly connected, allowing them to share their excitement with loved ones while enjoying the live action," said Rabi Shankar Mishra, CEO Assam and Northeast, Bharti Airtel.