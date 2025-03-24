Avantel partners with universities for MTech in signal processing

Avantel Limited, a company specialising in satellite communications and defence technologies, has collaborated with Andhra University, GITAM University, and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College (VRSEC) to introduce a two-year MTech programme in Signal Processing and Communication Systems. This AICTE-approved course is set to commence in June 2025, with student admissions conducted through GATE.

The programme is structured to equip students with industry-relevant skills by integrating academic learning with practical experience. It consists of four semesters: the first two focus on classroom-based theoretical instruction at the respective universities, while the third and fourth semesters involve a year-long internship at Avantel.

oTo support students financially, the programme includes a Financial Incentive and Career Progression Plan, providing interns with a mnthly stipend of INR 25,000. Upon successful completion, graduates will be offered full-time employment at Avantel with an annual CTC of INR 9,00,000. The curriculum covers areas such as signal processing, secure communication systems, and next-generation wireless technologies, aiming to develop expertise in high-demand skills.

Siddhartha Abburi, Director at Avantel Limited and iMEDS Private Limited, commented on the partnership, stating,"The future of technology relies on developing skilled talent. This initiative provides students with hands-on industry experience, expert mentorship, and a structured pathway from education to employment. It seeks to bridge the gap between academia and industry, ensuring graduates are equipped with the necessary expertise to contribute effectively to the field of communication and signal processing."

India faces several challenges in developing a strong workforce in communication technologies, including limited access to high-quality infrastructure, spectrum allocation constraints, high deployment costs, and a shortage of skilled professionals. In response, Avantel has launched this initiative in alignment with the Government of India’s ‘Skill India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programmes.

Beyond traditional education, this initiative serves as a strategic effort to build industry-ready talent. By aligning academic curricula with real-world technological and business requirements, the programme aims to ensure that graduates acquire skills applicable in the workforce. It also establishes a consistent talent pipeline, providing a steady supply of trained engineers ready to contribute upon graduation. Additionally, the initiative supports India’s long-term goals in technological innovation and security by fostering expertise in secure communications and related fields.