Optiemus unveils new drones portfolio aligned with localisation push

Optiemus Unmanned Systems (OUS), a subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom, unveiled four cutting-edge drones at the Milipol India Exhibition 2025 with a vision to strengthen India’s defence capabilities. The new series of drones is developed and manufactured in collaboration with Taiwan-based Avix Technology.

The drones are designed for tactical operations in GNSS, denied and electronic warfare (EW) environments. The new drones introduced by Optiemus are purpose-built:

Marak VT100 : High-altitude. VTOL drone with EOIR camera and up to 3 hours of endurance.

: High-altitude. VTOL drone with EOIR camera and up to 3 hours of endurance. Vajra QC55 : Multirotor drone with AI-driven analytics, over 80 minutes of flight time.

: Multirotor drone with AI-driven analytics, over 80 minutes of flight time. Canister Launched Loitering Munition : 30-minute endurance, AI tracking, and sprint speeds of 150 km per hour.

: 30-minute endurance, AI tracking, and sprint speeds of 150 km per hour. FPV Drones: Optical fibre cable navigation to resist EW attacks, designed for kamikaze and close-surveillance missions.

All drones are designed to perform under extreme conditions and are integrated with next-gen imaging, targeting, and autonomous flight systems.

"We’re not making drones for one purpose. Defence requirements vary, be it army or navy, and our solutions are designed to adapt," said Ashok Gupta, Chairman, Optiemus Group, in an exclusive conversation with Voice&data.

He emphasised that the drones are not just for border surveillance or tactical support but are versatile enough for a wide range of use cases, including logistics and mapping.

Make in India as the core ethos

A defining feature of this launch is OUS’s deep-rooted commitment to the Make in India vision. Ashok Gupta made it clear, "The maximum and minimum requirement is Make in India. We first focus on that, then the drone comes second." From design to component assembly, the company is working to localise every part of its manufacturing process.

He added that the defence procurement process demands domestic production and rigorous trial protocols.

Bridging the gap between R&D and procurement

While India is proactively investing in indigenous defence technologies, including training armed forces in drone design and 3D printing, Optiemus is currently not integrated into these programs. Ashok Gupta acknowledged this disconnect, noting, "As of now, we are not aligned with the in-house training or design efforts. We work based on RFPs, which are pre-planned with detailed specifications."

This reflects a broader challenge in synchronising industry innovation with government-led capability-building efforts. While the defence sector is moving toward in-house development, companies like Optiemus are focused on responding to existing procurement frameworks.

Strategic collaboration with Taiwan’s Avix Technologies

Optiemus has partnered with Taiwan-based Avix Technologies, a renowned developer of UAV cameras and electronics. The partnership brings in advanced imaging systems essential for surveillance and targeting into India’s manufacturing ecosystem. " We cannot make cameras ourselves because the technology evolves daily," Gupta admitted. "So we’ve tied up with Avix. Cameras for both local and global markets will be developed and localised in India with their help."

He also confirmed that over time, the company aims to build its own supply chain for camera production domestically.

A new era of autonomous aerial defence

With localisation, modularity, and strategic partnerships at its core, Optiemus Unmanned Systems is positioning itself as a serious contender in India’s growing defence tech ecosystem. This seems like just a beginning while the company aims to mark a long journey, while aligning with the Make in India initiative.