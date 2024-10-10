Aprecomm and Qualcomm partners to elevate Network Application Intelligence

Aprecomm has announced a strategic partnership with Qualcomm to enhance its AI-powered Application Awareness & Prioritisation engine. This collaboration aims to boost the self-optimising and self-healing capabilities of networks, delivering an enhanced user experience for both home and business environments.

Advertisment

The partnership integrates key components of Qualcomm’s Service Defined Wi-Fi framework into Aprecomm’s advanced AI technology, allowing networks to monitor, analyse, and prioritise the application flow dynamically. With this capability, service providers can offer seamless, high-quality connectivity, especially for network-intensive applications such as gaming and video streaming, which require low latency and consistent bandwidth.

Addressing the Growing Demand for Intelligent Networks

As the demand for high-performance networks grows, driven by the increasing popularity of data-heavy applications, service providers face mounting challenges. According to Statista, consumers downloaded 257 billion mobile applications in 2023, with gaming and video applications among the most network-demanding categories. Aprecomm’s partnership with Qualcomm is designed to meet these challenges by embedding additional intelligence into networks, allowing for the real-time optimisation of application quality based on users' evolving needs.

Advertisment

Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO of Aprecomm, emphasised the significance of the partnership, saying, "Our collaboration with Qualcomm moves us closer to creating intuitive, zero-touch networks. This integration empowers us to automatically fine-tune the performance of each application based on its unique functional requirements, eliminating the need for intervention from either the service provider or the consumer."

Enhancing Network Performance Through AI

Aprecomm’s AI-driven quality of experience engine works in tandem with Qualcomm’s Service Defined Wi-Fi technology. The engine monitors Wi-Fi traffic at a deep packet level and uses Qualcomm's APIs to prioritise applications, ensuring an optimal user experience dynamically. This self-optimising technology allows networks to adjust automatically to the unique demands of each user and application.

Advertisment

Ganesh Swaminathan, Vice President and General Manager at Qualcomm, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with Aprecomm helps deliver exceptional network intelligence and optimisation. Together, we are ensuring that both residential and business users experience seamless, high-quality connectivity."

Transforming Connectivity for Service Providers

Aprecomm’s Customer Experience (CX) suite, powered by sophisticated AI, is designed to transform how broadband service providers manage connectivity. The platform provides real-time data analytics, enabling service providers to monitor network performance and resolve potential issues before they impact users. This proactive approach has proven to enhance customer satisfaction and reduce operational costs. Service providers using Aprecomm’s CX suite have reported significant improvements, including a 62% reduction in truck rolls and a 35% improvement in first-call resolutions.

Advertisment

This partnership between Aprecomm and Qualcomm is poised to shape the future of managed Wi-Fi networks, offering service providers and users alike a more intelligent, seamless, and efficient connectivity experience.