Apple opens first company-owned retail store in South India

Apple has officially opened its first company-owned retail store in Bengaluru. Located within the Phoenix Mall of Asia, the store is named Apple Hebbal.

This new Apple Store allows customers to explore the company’s full range of products across all available colour variants and make seamless purchases, including accessories covered under warranty. It is Apple’s third retail location in India, and its first in South India. The other two stores are located in Saket, Delhi, and BKC, Mumbai.

“We are thrilled to launch Apple Hebbal, a community hub that celebrates Bengaluru’s spirit of innovation,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail and People.

“We’re excited to meet everyone here, and we look forward to fostering collaboration, creativity, and achievement with Apple. It’s a privilege to continue bringing the Apple experience to customers across India, who inspire us with their ingenuity and passion,” Brien added.

The store’s opening coincided with the launch of the iPhone 17 series in India. Apple Hebbal is staffed by a 70-member team representing 15 different states, ready to assist customers in discovering and making the most of Apple products on the go.

Apple also announced that the store is carbon neutral and operates entirely on renewable energy.