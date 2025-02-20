Appdome introduces deepfake detection to protect mobile authentication

Appdome has announced a major expansion of its Account Takeover (ATO) Protection suite with new Deep Fake Detection plugins for Android and iOS apps. Appdome specialises in protecting mobile applications from fraud, cyber threats, bots, and deepfake attacks. sible to every business, without coding complexity.

Appdome has launched 30 groundbreaking Deep Fake Detection plugins to secure Face ID, facial recognition, and voice authentication against AI-generated deepfakes and biometric spoofing attacks. These plugins help detect and block threats like virtual cameras, image buffer attacks, voice cloning, and synthetic identity fraud.

The new security features were unveiled on February 20, 2025.Appdome is rolling out these defenses for mobile applications globally, ensuring mobile businesses and app developers can safeguard biometric authentication systems against deepfake threats.

With AI-powered deepfake attacks growing rapidly, hackers are using synthetic faces, voice replication, and manipulated biometric data to bypass authentication. Face ID and facial recognition security measures are no longer enough. Mobile businesses need advanced protection to ensure only legitimate users access their apps and accounts.

Appdome’s Deep Fake Detection plugins offer real-time protection by:

Detecting Face ID bypass techniques used to trick Android and iOS biometric authentication.

Blocking deepfake and face swap apps that manipulate facial recognition systems.

Preventing deepfake video injections and image buffer attacks.

Enhancing liveness detection to verify real-time authentication attempts.

Identifying voice cloning attempts to stop fraudulent use of voice authentication systems.

These security solutions use AI-powered behavioral analysis to continuously adapt to new attack methods, ensuring ongoing protection against evolving deepfake threats.

Appdome’s Deep Fake Detection sits on top of existing biometric authentication systems, offering security without requiring additional coding, SDKs, or backend integration. Mobile businesses can easily implement these defenses using Appdome’s no-code security platform.

The Threat-Event Intelligence Framework and ThreatScope Mobile XDR give businesses deep visibility into attacks, allowing them to respond in real-time. Appdome’s AI-powered security continuously evolves, keeping biometric authentication safe from emerging AI-driven threats.