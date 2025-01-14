Amresh Mehra joins AiDASH as director of people and culture

AiDASH, an enterprise SaaS company providing satellite-first AI applications for the remote inspection and monitoring of critical infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Amresh Mehra as Director of People and Culture. He will be based in Bengaluru.

Mehra brings over two decades of experience in human resources, cultural transformation, and strategic talent alignment. Before joining AiDASH, he held key leadership roles at Qwest Communications (now Lumen Technologies), Regalix (now MarketStar), Jifflenow (now Cvent), Zendrive (now part of Credit Karma Intuit), and Recoup Health.

“Amresh’s extensive expertise in talent strategy and workplace culture will help us scale new heights as we continue to grow and innovate,” said Rahul Saxena, CPTO and Co-Founder of AiDASH. “His vision and experience align perfectly with AiDASH’s philosophy of blending human potential with cutting-edge technology to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges.”

On his decision to join AiDASH, Mehra remarked, “I joined AiDASH because its vision for talent development is as revolutionary as its satellite-powered technology. In my two decades of building workplace cultures, I have rarely seen a company so committed to unleashing human potential while solving critical environmental challenges.”

Mehra will focus on building a high-performance workplace culture that supports AiDASH’s mission of making critical infrastructure climate-resilient and sustainable.

AiDASH has recently been recognised as one of North America's fastest-growing tech companies, earning a spot on the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list.