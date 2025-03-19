Altius embarks on digital transformation journey with Tarantula

Altius, a telecom infrastructure platforms in the, has announced a strategic partnership with Tarantula, a Lumine Group Inc company, to drive digital transformation across its operations management systems. This collaboration aims at enhancing Altius’ operational efficiency, data management, and customer experience by integrating advanced digital technologies across all areas of its operations with robust solutions from Tarantula.

As part of this transformation, Altius will implement an upgraded operational platform, featuring Tarantula's fully configurable Red Cube platform. The enhanced system will support project management, asset tracking, data integration, power and fuel consumption, monitoring and operations management. Designed for flexibility and scalability, the new system will enable seamless interoperability, improve leads times to support existing and new business, enhanced security, and better decision-making through intuitive user interfaces.

Speaking about the announcement, Pushpinder Gupta, Chief Information Officer, Altius added, “At Altius, we are committed to adopting technology-driven solutions that optimize operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive innovation. Our partnership with Tarantula will enable us to leverage competitive advantage, ensuring seamless integration with existing tools and boosting productivity. This is a significant step in our journey to establish Altius as the premier digital platform in the country and the world.”

Ramesh Khanna, CEO of Tarantula stated, "We are thrilled to work with Altius on their digital transformation initiatives and drive productivity through an agile and future-proof platform. Our industry-leading product, Red Cube, is designed to help wireless and wireline infrastructure owners simplify their site management processes and maximize returns. We are confident that our solution will enhance business process automation, improve asset utilization, and reduce overall costs for Altius. We look forward to this partnership."

This milestone highlights Altius's focus on enhancing operational efficiency and implementing innovative solutions. In collaboration with Tarantula, Altius aims to improve industry practices by streamlining site project management, asset management, data integration with billing and ERP systems, power and fuel consumption tracking, and operations management, including fault and outage monitoring. Additionally, the partnership will support analytical reporting, contributing to the effective management of the company's core operations.