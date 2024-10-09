Airtel's AI solution flags 51 million spam calls in Rajasthan

Telecommunications service provider, Bharti Airtel, reported that it had found 51 million spam calls in Rajasthan. Only the previous ten days are covered by this data. In addition to the spam calls, Airtel reported that it has found 1.6 million spam SMS messages in the area.The telecom company was able to do it by implementing its AI anti-spam technology. This technology assists in detecting fraudulent or spam calls as soon as they occur on the network of the business.The solution's attractiveness is in its ability to assist customers in determining the legitimacy of a call they are getting without adding any further costs.

Advertisment

Additionally, the telecom provider has released statistics for Telangana, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. As the first telecom provider, Bharti Airtel introduced such a solution for users on its networks. It is also noteworthy that BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) declared that it is developing a comparable solution following the announcement from Airtel.

According to Marut Dilawari, Chief Executive Officer of Bharti Airtel's Rajasthan division, "Airtel has built a centralised database of blacklisted URLs for this, and every SMS is scanned in real-time by a state-of-the-art Al algorithm to caution users from accidentally clicking on suspicious links."

"Customers are now concerned about the possibility of fraud, scams, and unwanted emails. Given this, Airtel has unveiled an Al-powered solution that gives all of its clients in Rajasthan a strong defence against con artists and online fraudsters," he further stated.



Customers of Bharti Airtel should be protected from fake calls. In a recent letter to the clients, the CEO of the business stated that simple phone calls or SMS messages are frequently the first step in cybercrime. Customers can be more cautious and stay out of trouble if they are informed in real time that the number they are receiving a call or text from is probably suspect.

Advertisment

Network solution powered by AI for spam detection

Bharti Airtel last month announced the debut of what it describes as India's first network-based, AI-powered spam detection solution. Every day, 3 million SMS messages and 100 million spam calls are reported by Airtel's AI solution, which it claims processes 1 trillion records in real-time.

As per the company, this innovative solution is the first of its type offered by a telecom service provider in the nation. It is a real-time tool that would notify users of any suspected spam calls or SMS messages. According to Airtel, there is no cost associated with the solution, and it will be activated immediately for all users without requiring them to download an app or submit a service request.

Advertisment

Read More: https://www.voicendata.com/news/airtel-introduces-a-network-solution-powered-by-ai-for-spam-detection-7095728