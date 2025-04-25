Airtel rolls out integrated roaming plan for India and abroad

Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of what it describes as India’s first international roaming (IR) plan that can be used both domestically and abroad, expanding its international roaming portfolio. The new offering is intended to provide Airtel customers across 189 countries with a more streamlined and cost-effective global connectivity experience.

The telecom operator has introduced a new Rs 4,000 recharge plan, referred to as the "Global Plan" which is valid for one year and is aimed primarily at the long-staying non-resident Indian (NRI) community. Under this plan, users can access 5GB of international data, 100 voice minutes (covering incoming calls, calls within India, and local calls in the country of stay), and 100 SMS messages while abroad. For domestic use within India, the plan provides 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages.

Airtel also offers two existing annual plans within India, providing 2GB/day for Rs 3,599 and 2.5GB/day for Rs 3,999 respectively. The Rs 4,000 Global Plan, however, combines domestic and international benefits, offering a single solution for those who travel frequently between India and other countries.

According to Airtel, the dual-usage functionality eliminates the need for separate recharges, offering continuous connectivity for users who travel regularly. The new plans are intended to remove the complexity associated with zone-based or country-specific roaming packs.

Commenting on the rollout, Bharti Airtel’s Director of Marketing and CEO of Connected Homes stated,“We have significantly simplified our international roaming plans to better meet the evolving needs of our customers, giving them the flexibility to use data and voice services more freely while travelling.”

Additional features of the Global Plan include in-flight connectivity, automatic activation upon arrival in a foreign country, 24/7 customer support, and an auto-renewal option for regular travellers. Airtel has also stated that these plans are positioned as a potentially more economical alternative to local SIM cards in many countries.Customers can manage their international roaming usage, monitor billing, and top up as needed through the Airtel Thanks app, which supports all services under the new plans.

This development is part of Airtel’s broader strategy to position itself as a comprehensive connectivity provider for Indian travellers and the NRI community, offering unified solutions for both domestic and international usage.