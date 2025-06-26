Airtel reports 3.5 million users protected by fraud detection system in Delhi-NCR

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has reported that its fraud detection system has helped protect over 3.5 million subscribers in the Delhi-NCR region. According to the company, this figure was reached within 43 days of deploying its real-time fraud monitoring technology. The service is provided at no extra cost and is automatically enabled for all Airtel broadband and mobile users.

The system scans and filters potentially harmful links shared across a range of platforms, including email, SMS, web browsers, and messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, and Instagram. Links identified as malicious are flagged before a user can interact with them, and access is blocked if a threat is confirmed.

Delhi-NCR has been identified as a high-risk region for cybercrime, with increasingly complex methods being used to carry out online fraud. The system aims to reduce exposure to such threats, particularly among individuals who may not be well-versed in recognising or avoiding online scams. Artificial intelligence (AI) is integrated into the system, allowing for language support including Hindi to increase accessibility.

Nidhi Lauria, CEO for Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh (West) at Bharti Airtel, stated:

“At Airtel, we are committed to safeguarding our customers against various forms of fraud. Without requiring any action from our users, our AI-powered fraud detection system ensures they remain protected from emerging threats. We are proud to lead this initiative in Delhi-NCR, providing our customers with a safer, more secure network. Taking action today is essential to securing the digital future.”