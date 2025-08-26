Airtel drops Rs 249 recharge plan, customers face higher costs

Bharti Airtel has discontinued its popular Rs. 249 prepaid recharge plan, marking a significant change for budget-conscious mobile users. The move, which follows a similar decision by rival Reliance Jio, pushes customers toward more expensive plans and is expected to boost the company's average revenue per user (ARPU).

The Rs. 249 plan was a common choice for many subscribers. It offered 1GB of daily data, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, and 100 SMS per day. The plan had a validity of 24 days. It also came with a few extra benefits, including a subscription to Airtel Xtream and Hellotunes.

On Wednesday, 20 August 2025, Airtel removed the plan from its website and the Airtel Thanks app. Now, the company's most affordable plan with similar daily data benefits is the Rs. 299 pack. This plan offers 1GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day, but with a longer validity of 28 days.

This change is part of a broader trend in the Indian telecom industry. Earlier, Reliance Jio discontinued its own Rs. 249 plan, replacing it with a more expensive option. This strategic shift is aimed at improving the financial health of telecom operators. The move helps increase ARPU without a broad tariff hike, which many analysts expect to happen next year.

It is being perceived that the discontinuation of these entry-level plans will improve profitability for telecom companies. It is believed that removing the 1GB daily plan could increase Airtel's ARPU by around Rs. 10-11 per month. For customers who relied on the Rs. 249 plan, this means paying more for the same amount of daily data.

The impact is most felt by users who need a short-term, affordable option. The removal of the Rs. 249 plan leaves a gap in the market for users who want daily data and calling benefits without a long-term commitment. While other plans are available, they are priced higher or offer limited data, leaving customers with fewer budget-friendly choices.