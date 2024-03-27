Airtel Launches Exclusive Bonanza Offers Starting at Rs 39 for IPL Enthusiasts

With the commencement of the highly anticipated T20 cricket extravaganza, Airtel has rolled out exclusive IPL Bonanza offers tailored for cricket enthusiasts, starting at Rs 39. In a bid to cater to the fervent fan base, Airtel has introduced special limited-period packs designed specifically for IPL 2024.

For prepaid customers, the telecom giant has revamped its Unlimited Data pack plans, replacing the existing Rs 49 and Rs 99 options with two new offerings priced at Rs 39 and Rs 79 respectively. These packages aim to provide uninterrupted connectivity to Airtel subscribers throughout the IPL season, ensuring they never miss a moment of the action-packed matches.

MRP Benefit Remarks 39 Unlimited Data | Validity: 1 Day (same day midnight) New Data Pack 49 Unlimited Data | Validity: 1 Day (same day midnight) plus Wynk Premium subscription for 30 days Data pack revision 99 79 Unlimited Data | Validity: 2 Days New Data Pack

It's important to note that the Rs 39, 49, and 79 packs come with a daily Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 20 GB and will only be successful if the customer maintains the main account validity. Additionally, customers can avail themselves of multiple recharges, provided that the recharges do not exceed or equal the main account validity.

In another exciting development, Airtel Digital TV has partnered with Star Sports to enhance the viewing experience for DTH users during IPL 2024. This collaboration brings Star Sports' cutting-edge 4K service to Airtel Digital TV, offering viewers a more immersive and captivating way to enjoy the cricketing extravaganza.

Cricket enthusiasts can now indulge in the thrilling and uninterrupted action of the TATA IPL 2024 on their preferred streaming device seamlessly through Airtel, starting March 22, 2024.