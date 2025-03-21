Airtel augments capacity, expands network footprint across Kerala

Telecommunications service provider, Bharti Airtel has announced that it now operates the highest number of network sites in Kerala, positioning itself as a leading telecom provider in the state. According to the company, this development follows significant investments in network expansion across Kerala.

Over the past two years, Airtel has added approximately 2,500 new sites, bringing its total number of network stations in the state to over 11,000, the most among telecom operators in Kerala. The expansion includes both urban and rural areas, covering locations such as Malappuram, Palakkad, Kasaragod, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Idukki, Alleppey, Wayanad, Trivandrum, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

The primary aim of this expansion is to enhance service quality and network coverage across the state. According to Airtel, these investments have led to improved browsing speeds, better voice quality, and seamless connectivity across key locations, including state highways, airports, ports, railway stations, and tourist destinations such as beaches and backwaters.

The company’s network performance has also been recognised by Opensignal, with reported improvements in categories such as video streaming, live video, gaming, and upload speeds.

Gokul J, Chief Operating Officer of Bharti Airtel's Kerala circle said, "Kerala remains a critical market for Airtel, and we are committed to offering our customers the best network experience. In the last two years, we have made significant investments in the state in network densification across all the 14 districts. This has resulted in delivering a ubiquitous voice and data experience for our customers, no matter where they are in the state. We remain committed to Kerala and will continue to invest in technologies that will help elevate service experience for our customers."

Airtel was the first telecom provider to introduce 5G services at the Water Metro stations in Kochi, and since then, the service has been extended to additional tourist destinations. More recently, 5G coverage has expanded to Varkala’s cliffs, a well-known coastal area.

Additionally, Airtel’s network now extends to Munnar’s hill stations, an area known for its tea plantations and scenic landscapes. The company states that its network expansion aims to ensure reliable connectivity for both residents and visitors.