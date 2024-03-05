Airtel Increases Network Coverage in Kerala's Ernakulam and Idukki Districts

In order to densify its network as part of its Rural Enhancement Project (REP), Telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel stated that it has deployed new sites in the districts of Ernakulam and Idukki in Kerala. With a population base of 19 lakhs, the network enhancement project was implemented over 60 towns and 266 villages. According to Bharti Airtel, these further locations would improve phone and data access for customers in these Keralan districts even more. This was announced on Tuesday.

Customers in the Ernakulam and Idukki districts' tehsils of Aluva, Kanayannur, Kochi, Kothamangalam, Kunnathunad, Muvattupuzha, Paravur, Devikulam, Peerumade, Thodupuzha, and Udumbanchola will immediately benefit from this network expansion, according to Airtel.

For clients in Ernakulam and Idukki's rural and smaller towns, Airtel claims that this expansion will facilitate easy access to high-speed connectivity.In particular, Airtel emphasized that it has strengthened its ties to the state just this year and has committed extra capital to improve network connectivity for a flawless experience on 4G, 5G, broadband, and fiber.

The project, according to the business, will expand its network coverage over the entire state of Kerala, encompassing 1600 villages and 355 towns. According to reports, Kerala's 14 districts are included in the rural development initiative, which aims to increase network capacity and provide services to more remote and rural areas. Airtel has also increased its fiber capacity in order to meet the increasing demand in these areas for high-speed data services.

According to Airtel, all important urban, semi-urban, and rural regions in the area are currently covered by its network, including commerce hubs, highways, and tourism attractions. This will result in an improved network footprint for all of the state's well-known tourism locations, from beaches to hill stations. With improved network coverage at the Hill Stations in Wayanad, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta, Airtel is now accessible even in distant areas, the company claimed.

As part of the countrywide Rural Enhancement Project (REP), Airtel plans to provide network capacity and connectivity in 60,000 villages by 2024. After past network expansions in Gujarat, Kerala, and Maharashtra, Airtel is expanding its network coverage once again.