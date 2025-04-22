Airtel expands mmWave spectrum portfolio with 26 GHz acquisition from Adani Data Networks

To secure the right to use 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz range (mmWave band), Bharti Airtel Limited (Airtel) and its subsidiary, Bharti Hexacom Limited, have finalised agreements with Adani Data Networks Limited (ADNL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises. The spectrum acquisition spans six telecom circles, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Mumbai, with 100 MHz allocated in each.

This development follows reports that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had raised questions regarding the Adani Group’s strategy, given its failure to roll out 5G telecom services more than two years after obtaining a unified telecom licence. The completion of this transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and standard closing conditions, including those outlined in the Spectrum Trading Guidelines.

Adani had previously stated that the spectrum was acquired for the deployment of private 5G networks across its enterprise locations. While this had sparked speculation that the company might enter the consumer telecom sector, the current development appears to put such rumours to rest.

In a statement issued on 22 April 2025, Airtel said,“Bharti Airtel Limited and its subsidiary, Bharti Hexacom Limited (Airtel), have entered into definitive agreements with Adani Data Networks Limited (ADNL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, to acquire the right to use 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band, 100 MHz each in Gujarat and Mumbai, and 50 MHz each in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.”

Airtel strengthens 5G position with 26 GHz spectrum

The 26 GHz mmWave spectrum, known for delivering ultra-high bandwidth and fast data speeds over short distances, is considered ideal for establishing private 5G networks within enterprise environments. It is also well suited for 5G-based fixed wireless access (FWA) services targeting both residential and business users.

Upon approval, Airtel’s mmWave spectrum holdings will increase to 850 MHz in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 900 MHz in Gujarat, 850 MHz in Karnataka, 900 MHz in Mumbai, 850 MHz in Rajasthan, and 850 MHz in Tamil Nadu. This additional 400 MHz of spectrum will significantly enhance Airtel’s 26 GHz spectrum portfolio to 18,000 MHz.