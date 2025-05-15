Airtel expands anti-spam measures to cover OTT communication

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom provider, has introduced a new tool designed to detect fraud on over-the-top (OTT) communication platforms. What sets this tool apart is its ability to operate within OTT networks,a layer previously beyond the reach of conventional telecom security solutions.

Until now, Airtel’s spam detection system operated primarily at the mobile network layer, alerting users to potential spam messages and calls. With this latest development, the telecom operator will also identify and block fraudulent websites circulated through OTT communication channels.

This initiative is expected to enhance customer protection against online scams, including attempts to extract personal information or compromise user accounts across various digital platforms.

In a statement, Bharti Airtel said,“As part of its ongoing efforts to combat spam, Airtel has today launched a new advanced solution that will detect and block malicious websites across all communication-based OTT applications and platforms, including emails, web browsers, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, SMS, and more, in real time.”

According to the company, when a user attempts to access a website flagged as harmful by the system, the page is blocked and the user is redirected to an explanatory page detailing the reason for the restriction.

Gopal Vittal, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, commented,“In recent years, we’ve seen numerous cases where unsuspecting users have been defrauded by sophisticated cybercriminals. Our engineers have developed this Fraud Detection Solution to help address that threat. We believe it will offer consumers peace of mind while browsing the internet. The AI-based solution blocks fraudulent websites, monitors internet traffic, and conducts real-time checks using both global threat databases and Airtel’s own records. After six months of testing, the system has already demonstrated a high degree of accuracy. We remain committed to safeguarding our networks from spam and scams.”

The growing danger of spam and fraud on OTT platforms

OTT platforms now account for a significant share of communication traffic, making Airtel’s focus on this area particularly timely. The company’s move follows a high-level meeting convened by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on 25 April 2025. The meeting, held at TRAI’s headquarters in New Delhi, brought together the Joint Committee of Regulators (JCoR) as part of wider efforts to combat unsolicited commercial communication (UCC), spam, and digital fraud.

Key regulatory bodies, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), participated in the discussions, along with representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The meeting focused on strengthening cross-sectoral regulatory coordination in response to evolving digital threats.

During the discussions, the growing issue of scams conducted via OTT and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platforms was highlighted. It was agreed that MeitY would take the lead in working with stakeholders to introduce safeguards similar to those already in place for traditional telecom services. The aim is to curb the misuse of online communication platforms by spammers and scammers targeting consumers.

As the popularity of OTT platforms continues to grow, so too does the frequency of cyber fraud. Criminals are increasingly using these platforms to deceive users and gain unauthorised access to their personal and financial data. Airtel’s new solution represents a step towards addressing these emerging threats in a rapidly digitising environment.