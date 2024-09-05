Airtel expands 4G and 5G network with increased spectrum in northeast

Bharti Airtel declared that it has expanded its spectrum across all 122 districts in Assam and the Northeast, improving its network. The extra spectrum that the business purchased in July 2024 has been fully deployed. Airtel's 4G and 5G network capacity will be increased with the addition of 5 MHz on the 1800 MHz band in Assam and 5 MHz on the 2100 MHz band in Assam and the Northeast.

Airtel users in Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and other territories can now enjoy improved voice and data network quality of telecom service due to the completion of the extra spectrum deployment.

According to Airtel, it acquired 20 MHz of spectrum in the just finished spectrum auction. In addition to repurchasing its expired spectrum, the corporation increased the amount of Sub-GHz airwaves it had and effectively combined its dispersed spectrum blocks into a continuous spectrum.

Airtel users may anticipate faster surfing speeds and improved interior coverage as the company rolls out more spectrum. In addition, Airtel has also started replanting mid-band spectrum for 5G in order to accommodate the increasing demand for data.

Bharti Airtel made the following statement regarding the spectrum deployment: "Customers throughout the state can now enjoy enhanced call connectivity, faster data speeds, and overall improved performance with the integration of this new spectrum." We are still dedicated to Assam and the Northeast, and we'll keep spending money on innovations that will improve our clients' experiences with us."

Bharti Airtel also recently announced that it has completed the deployment of extra spectrum acquired in Rajasthan in July 2024. Airtel announced the deployment of an additional 5 MHz on the 1800 MHz band and 4 MHz on the 900 MHz frequency. This deployment is projected to dramatically increase Airtel's 5G and 4G network capacities, resulting in faster data speeds and better coverage, especially within buildings in both urban and rural areas, in accordance with the telco.

Through the recent auction, Bharti Airtel was able to grow its Sub-GHz spectrum, reclaim expired spectrum, and effectively combine its fragmented spectrum blocks into continuous spectrum, securing a total of 97 MHz of bandwidth.

With its holdings in multiple bands, including 900, 1800, 2100, and 2300 MHz, Airtel claims to have the largest pool of mid-band spectrum currently available. This puts it in a strong position to address the growing need for rapid connectivity data access through its 5G and 4G networks.