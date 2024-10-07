Airtel Business partners with Fortinet to launch 'Airtel Secure Internet'

Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, has teamed up with Fortinet to launch a next-gen internet security solution, ‘Airtel Secure Internet.’ This offering aims to provide enterprises with a comprehensive and fully managed defence against an increasingly complex and evolving landscape of cyber threats.

Advertisment

This innovative solution is designed to enhance security across Airtel's Internet Lease Line (ILL) network, leveraging Fortinet's state-of-the-art next-generation firewall technology. With the integration of Airtel's pan-India internet connectivity and Fortinet’s advanced security tools, the solution provides end-to-end protection for enterprises, ensuring that their networks remain secure from both existing and emerging threats.

Key to this collaboration is the integration of Fortinet's Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform with Airtel’s robust Security Operations Centre (SOC). This combination allows for real-time threat detection and response, offering businesses the peace of mind that comes with 24x7 monitoring and comprehensive security coverage.

Sharat Sinha, CEO of Airtel Business, highlighted the growing complexity of cybersecurity, noting that many organisations lack the internal resources to effectively manage this area. “With the launch of ‘Airtel Secure Internet,’ we are offering a future-proof solution that strengthens security without requiring high capital expenditure," said Sinha.

Advertisment

The partnership aims to address the specific challenges faced by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), many of which are often limited by a lack of expertise and fragmented support. The service ensures that these businesses can safeguard their digital assets while keeping their technology investments secure.

Vivek Srivastava, Country Manager at Fortinet India & SAARC, emphasised the need for expert support in today’s cyber environment. He said, “Our collaboration with Airtel Business provides organisations with the tools needed to manage and mitigate threats, delivering a cost-effective solution with greater visibility and proactive defence."

Airtel Secure Internet is designed to keep businesses ahead of security challenges, ensuring they remain protected as threats evolve. The service also includes seamless upgrades, ensuring that enterprises are always equipped with the latest defences without the need for significant investment in hardware.

Advertisment

By bundling Fortinet’s Next Generation Firewall with Airtel’s iSOC capabilities, this collaboration ensures that businesses across India, regardless of their size, can access best-in-class security while maintaining their productivity and growth in a secure digital environment.