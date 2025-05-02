DoT spikes Airtel-Blinkit 10-minute SIM delivery over KYC breach

The recent partnership between Bharti Airtel and quick-commerce platform Blinkit, which promised SIM card delivery within a mere 10 minutes, has been paused following intervention from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The move came in less than a month after the service’s much-touted launch on 15 April 2025.

The core of the regulatory concern lies with the Know Your Customer (KYC) process implemented as part of this express service. Initially, the collaboration aimed to change the way users obtain new mobile connections or port their existing numbers by offering rapid doorstep delivery in 16 major cities. The initial process allowed customers to receive the SIM first and then complete an Aadhaar-based self-KYC for activation within 15 days.

However, DoT has raised objections to this post-delivery KYC model. DoT has emphasised the need for strict adherence to existing telecom regulations that mandate the completion of the KYC verification process before the activation of a SIM card. This is a crucial step for ensuring subscriber identity verification and national security.

At the time of the venture's launch, when Voice&data approached Blinkit for details regarding potential concerns associated with the KYC process, the training provided to their employees for conducting these verifications, and customer support related queries, we were reportedly informed by the company that they were in a "silent period" and refrained from answering these questions.

While currently, neither Airtel nor Blinkit have issued extensive official statements detailing the reasons for the pause, it seems the DoT's concerns over the sequencing of SIM delivery and KYC completion are the primary cause. The service is currently listed as "on hold" rather than discontinued, suggesting that Airtel may be working on revising the process to align with the regulatory requirements of pre-activation verification.

The temporary suspension puts a hold on the 10-minute delivery concept for SIM cards and underscores the stringent regulatory environment surrounding telecom services and customer onboarding. It remains to be seen how Airtel and Blinkit will restructure their partnership to meet the directives while potentially retaining an element of rapid service for customers. Meanwhile, customers in the operational cities will be unable to avail of the 10-minute SIM delivery option through the Blinkit platform.