Airtel and Jio gain wireless users in January , while BSNL and Vi see decline: TRAI data

The latest telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) reveals a mixed month for India’s telecom sector in January 2025, with private telecom giants Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio continuing to expand their wireless subscriber base, while state-run BSNL and Vodafone Idea (Vi) witnessed user losses.

Advertisment

According to TRAI, the total number of wireless users, including mobile and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) , stood at 1,115.7 million as of 31 January 2025. This represents a monthly growth rate of 0.55%, up from 1,150.66 million mobile users reported at the end of December 2024.

Private players dominate wireless market share

TRAI’s report underscores the continued dominance of private telecom operators, who collectively held 91.96% of the wireless market as of January-end. In contrast, public sector undertakings (PSUs) BSNL and MTNL accounted for just 8.04% of the market.

Advertisment

With 465.8 million wireless subscribers, Reliance Jio holds a 40.46 percent market share, followed by Bharti Airtel with 33.61 percent and 386.96 million wireless subscribers, Vodafone Idea with 17.89 percent and 205.92 million wireless subscribers, BSNL with 7.95 percent and 91.58 million wireless subscribers, and MTNL with 0.09 percent and 1.0023 million wireless subscribers.

In a separate update, BSNL revised its rural subscriber figure for December 2024 from 29.3 million to nearly 29.95 million.

Reliance Jio added 686,143 (0.68 million) wireless customers, while Bharti Airtel added 1,653,303 (1.65 million). During the same time frame, Vodafone Idea lost 1,338,301 wireless subscribers, or 1.33 million. MTNL and BSNL, two public sector units (PSUs), lost 2,617 and 152,181 wireless users, respectively.

Advertisment

On the peak VLR (Visitor Location Register) date in January 2025, 1,065.01 million of the 1151.29 million wireless customers were active, according to TRAI. A peak VLR of 99.94 percent was reported by Airtel throughout the month, followed by Reliance Jio at 95.66 percent, BSNL at 61.55 percent, Vodafone Idea (Vi) at 85.39 percent, MTNL at 48.31 percent. VLR data is the basis for active wireless subscribers.





5G FWA

With effect from January 2025, the number of 5G FWA subscribers, previously reported under the landline category, has been moved to the wireless category. According to TRAI's report, which was made public on Monday, April 21, 2025, the monthly growth rate has increased as a result of this inclusion.

Advertisment

Wired subscription market share

With 12,619,375 wireline subscribers, Reliance Jio has a 36.03 percent market share in the wireline segment. Vodafone Idea recorded a 2.40 percent market share with 839,278 wireline users, losing 3,447 members during the month, while Bharti Airtel held a 28.45 percent share with 9,965,082 wireline subscribers, adding 117,504 subscribers.

By the end of January 2025, there were 35.03 million wireline subscribers, down from 39.27 million at the end of December 2024. With a monthly loss rate of 10.80%, the net number of wireline subscribers dropped by 4.24 million. "This decrease is due to the accounting of 5G FWA subscribers’ numbers earlier being erroneously reported under the wireline category but now being accounted for under the wireless category w.e.f January 2025," said TRAI.

Advertisment

The data reaffirms the continued strength of private telecom providers, particularly Airtel and Jio, while highlighting the persistent challenges faced by PSUs and Vodafone Idea in retaining their subscriber base.