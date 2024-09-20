Airtel and Cisco launches cloud based SD-branch for secure enterprise networks

Airtel Business has partnered with Cisco to launch Airtel SD-Branch, a next-generation cloud-based solution designed to simplify and secure enterprise network management across multiple locations. Built on Cisco Meraki, this platform will streamline operations by integrating LAN, WAN, and security into a centralised system, making it ideal for sectors like retail, healthcare, and banking.

As hybrid work environments increase, companies face challenges managing complex networks, especially when employees access platforms via unmanaged devices. Airtel SD-Branch addresses these issues by providing advanced analytics, automated processes, and better control over network security and performance.

Sharat Sinha, CEO of Airtel Business, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our revolutionary network solution for enterprises in the country, in partnership with ‘Cisco Meraki India Region’. The service is crafted to prioritise core business outcomes over IT management. This will provide customers with a simplified network solution that scales effortlessly, enabling users to access business applications with enhanced performance and security”.

The platform allows for customisable subscription models, meaning businesses can scale their networks based on specific branch needs. This flexibility ensures that enterprises can meet modern network demands efficiently while maintaining robust security protocols.

Daisy Chittilapilly, President, of Cisco India & SAARC, said, "We live in an environment where workplaces are dispersed and applications are distributed, making reliable and efficient network infrastructure a necessity. Our partnership with Airtel aims to empower enterprises with a platform solution that delivers a unified, agile and secure experience across multiple locations, enabling businesses to succeed in a hyper-connected world."

The partnership combines Airtel's connectivity expertise and Cisco's leadership in secure networking, providing a comprehensive solution for the growing challenges of today's digital landscape. Airtel SD-Branch ensures enterprises have the tools to support seamless connectivity and optimise performance in a secure, scalable environment.