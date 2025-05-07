Airtel Africa and SpaceX partner to expand satellite internet across Africa

Airtel Africa has announced an agreement with SpaceX in order to launch Starlink's high-speed internet services throughout its African markets.In nine of the fourteen countries that Airtel Africa serves, SpaceX currently possesses the required operating licenses. In the other five nations, licensing procedures are still in progress.

Advertisment

Airtel Africa hopes to grow its satellite connectivity offerings through this partnership, facilitating connectivity for businesses, government agencies, and communities in isolated and underdeveloped areas. Plans to investigate cellular backhaul solutions for expanding coverage in rural areas are also included in the agreement.

SpaceX and Airtel Africa both plan to keep looking for ways to promote digital inclusion throughout the continent. This involves assessing how SpaceX could make use of Airtel's current ground network infrastructure as well as other operational capacities in Africa.

"We are dedicated to our vision of enhancing the lives of people throughout Africa," said Sunil Taldar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa. He added,"this partnership with SpaceX is an additional step in improving digital connectivity through partnerships and targeted investments. In remote and underserved areas, satellite technology can be extremely important in providing accessible and reasonably priced communication services."

Advertisment

Chad Gibbs, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, commented,“We are pleased to collaborate with Airtel to extend the reach of Starlink across Africa. With Starlink now available in more than 20 African markets, this agreement reflects our intent to partner with established industry players to increase access. Airtel has been an influential part of Africa’s telecom landscape, and we see value in working together to support broader regional connectivity.”