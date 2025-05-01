AIonOS and Perpetuuiti to reinforce telecom resilience with agentic AI

AIonOS and Perpetuuiti have formed a joint venture to redefine disaster-resilience and business continuity solutions across critical industry verticals, including telecommunications for the first time. The agreement brings together AIonOS’s domain-specific platform and Perpetuuiti’s certified agentic AI factory, with the explicit goal of making network upgrades and unplanned cyber incidents largely transparent to service providers and their end users.

Central to the partnership is the integration of Perpetuuiti’s “SUSAN”, the world’s first certified agentic AI bot for business continuity and management procedures, with AIonOS’s industry-specific AI modules. And, during the briefing, Gurnani also emphasised the necessity of securing digital infrastructure end-to-end. “It’s not enough to monitor threats at the edge,” he noted. “You must harden your core, automate patching, encrypt in transit and at rest, and ensure every micro-service can self-heal. Only then can you guarantee uptime in an industry where milliseconds of downtime translate to millions in losses.”

While initial go-to-market efforts of this venture will target travel, transportation, logistics and hospitality, the partners have explicitly added telecom as a priority sector. According to AIonOS’s Chief Strategy Officer, two telecom-focused solutions are already in pilot: SmartVerify, which replaces OTP-based authentication to thwart fraud, and a secure SmartExchange data marketplace designed for cross-organisational campaigns. Both products leverage the joint venture’s agentic AI to automate failover and optimise network-upgrade workflows.

On the sidelines of the briefing, Arjun Nagulapally, Chief Technology Officer of AIonOS, revealed that they are in active discussions with several global telecom providers to deploy these solutions. However, they noted, “We are not in talks with Indian telcos yet, but we may consider it soon, as India presents its own unique set of challenges.” This statement somehow signals towards AIonOS’s intention to adapt its resilience framework to emerging-market dynamics, from spectrum migration to rural-network reliability.

In the telecom vertical specifically, AIonOS will play the role of an embedded resilience architect; integrating its AI-powered monitoring agents into base stations and core network elements, orchestrating automated recovery playbooks when anomalies arise, and providing predictive maintenance insights to preempt hardware failures. Gurnani explained, “Our aim is to make network continuity invisible, to the operator and the subscriber, so that upgrades, patches or even localised outages are handled autonomously, without manual intervention.”