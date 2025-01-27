AIonOS and Indosat join forces for Indonesia’s AI revolution

In a collaboration under the visionary Government-to-Government (G2G) initiative between India and Indonesia, AIonOS and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH) have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to transform Indonesia’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) ecosystem. This MoU is said to be the first large-scale AI-focused partnership between the two nations, symbolising a shared commitment to harness the power of AI to drive innovation, economic growth, and sociocultural transformation.

AIonOS, a joint venture between InterGlobe and the Assago Group, aims at transforming businesses into AI-driven enterprises. Indosat, Indonesia’s leading telecommunications provider, is committed to empowering the people of Indonesia.

The collaboration centres around AI (AI for Indonesia and India powered by Indosat and AIonOS), a shared vision that combines Indosat’s deep understanding of local needs and challenges with AIonOS’s innovative AI technologies. AI seeks to create transformative solutions in key areas such as tourism, the knowledge economy, and sustainable agriculture, driving innovations that will reshape Indonesia’s digital economy and enhance its global competitiveness.

Strategic Pillars of AI

Transforming Indonesia’s Travel Economy

AI³ aims to enhance the travel sector’s contribution to Indonesia’s GDP by promoting diverse local experiences and improving connectivity. This initiative seeks to broaden revenue opportunities for local businesses while sustainably integrating Indonesia’s rich cultural heritage with global travel networks. Cultivating a Knowledge Economy

AI³ will collaborate with leading educational institutions in Indonesia and India to develop an AI-enabled workforce. This initiative aims to propel the knowledge-based economy, preparing Indonesia to become a future-ready leader on the global stage. Advancing Sustainable Food Security

By leveraging advanced AI and technology solutions, the partnership will focus on increasing agricultural productivity and resilience, particularly in the face of climate challenges. This will enhance food security and empower local farmers across Indonesia.

C.P. Gurnani, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of AIonOS, remarked,“This collaboration marks a watershed moment for India and a vital step towards a truly ‘AI-for-all’ ecosystem. AI³ represents a vision to unlock Indonesia’s potential through AI. By combining Indosat’s local expertise with AIonOS’s innovative technologies, this initiative will empower Indonesians with AI skills, boost growth in key sectors such as tourism and sustainable agriculture, and strengthen Indonesia’s human capital to drive its digital transformation. As an enabler of progress, this positions India to build an enterprise-scale AI platform, fostering industry-wide adoption on a global scale.”

Vikram Sinha, President Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, stated,“This partnership highlights the transformative power of AI in addressing real-world economic and societal challenges. AI³ embodies Indosat's commitment to fostering innovation and growth, with a shared vision to revolutionise Indonesia’s digital landscape. By focusing on key sectors such as talent development, food security, and tourism, this initiative supports Indonesia’s Golden Vision 2045 through technological advancement. AIonOS’s collaboration with Indosat is a beacon of innovation, strengthening Indonesia-India ties and positioning Indonesia as a regional hub for AI-driven progress. Together, we will co-create solutions to benefit millions of Indonesians.”

A New Era of Collaboration

This MoU between AIonOS and Indosat is claims to set a benchmark for international technological diplomacy, demonstrating how cross-border collaboration can drive shared prosperity. By focusing on tourism, skills development, and food security, the partnership underscores AI’s potential to drive innovation, tackle critical challenges, and create meaningful economic impact.

The partnership is said to not only strengthens ties between India and Indonesia but also usher in a new era of possibilities where both nations build innovative applications to transform communities and redefine progress.