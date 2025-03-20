Ahead of the IPL season, Airtel augments its network at the wankhede stadium

In preparation for the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches scheduled to begin on 22 March 2025, telecommunications service provider, Bharti Airtel has implemented network upgrades at Wankhede Stadium. These measures aim to support connectivity for the expected crowd of nearly 100,000 spectators.

Advertisment

Seven existing mobile sites in the stadium’s vicinity have been upgraded to improve voice and data connectivity. The upgrades have been planned to accommodate the anticipated increase in network usage during the matches.

Taling about the network upgradation, Aditya Kumar Kankaria, CEO – Mumbai, Bharti Airtel, stated: "With large crowds expected for the IPL tournament, we have upgraded the mobile network infrastructure at Wankhede Stadium to maintain connectivity and support data usage during the event."

Network optimisation has also been carried out at various locations across Mumbai, including at the airport, railway stations, and key locations such as Marine Drive, Nariman Point, Churchgate Station, Marine Lines Station, and the Gateway of India. Assessments have also been conducted at major hotels, including The Oberoi, Trident, and Taj Colaba, aimimg to improve network coverage.

Advertisment

Additional measures have been taken to enhance network capacity across stadiums nationwide for the duration of the IPL, which will run from March to May 2025.