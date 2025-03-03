ACT SmartWi-Fi : Initial findings on AI-driven connectivity

ACT Fibernet, an internet service provider in India, has shared early findings from the launch of its ACT SmartWi-Fi, which operates using its proprietary router OS, ACT Zippy. Developed in collaboration with Aprecomm, the AI-based technology aims to enhance in-home Wi-Fi performance by optimising connectivity across different devices.

Initial data from the rollout, conducted across 250,000 homes over 15 days, indicates that ACT SmartWi-Fi delivered, on average, three times higher speeds compared to homes without the service. Specific device categories showed varied improvements, Smart TVs recorded a twofold increase in speed, laptops saw a threefold improvement, and smartphones registered a fourfold increase. The AI-driven optimisation process reportedly helped over 80% of Smart TVs, 70% of laptops, and 60% of mobile devices connect to more optimal Wi-Fi channels. This is expected to improve reliability by addressing issues such as network congestion and interference.

According to Ravi Karthik, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at ACT Fibernet, the data suggests that AI-assisted optimisation can contribute to improved connectivity within homes, particularly for activities such as streaming, remote work, and general browsing.

Aprecomm, the technology partner involved in the development, has stated that its AI-based system aims to optimise Wi-Fi performance for various devices and applications by managing network parameters in real time. Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO of Aprecomm, noted that the system is designed to improve speed, reduce latency, and enhance overall reliability.

ACT SmartWi-Fi functions by continuously scanning in-home Wi-Fi networks to identify and address potential issues such as interference and congestion. Features like channel switching and band steering are used to optimise connectivity. The system is designed to analyse over 15 real-time parameters to generate a Wi-Fi quality-of-experience score for each device, which helps in making adjustments to maintain consistent network performance.

The introduction of AI-driven Wi-Fi management reflects a broader trend of using automation to enhance connectivity in residential spaces. The findings from this initial phase provide insights into how such technology can be applied to improve in-home network efficiency.