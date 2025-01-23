ACT Fibernet launches AI-powered SmartWi-Fi

ACT Fibernet, an internet service provider, has introduced ACT SmartWi-Fi, a new solution powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to improve in-home Wi-Fi connectivity. This upgrade, in partnership with Aprecomm.ai, includes the installation of a proprietary router operating system, ACT Zippy.

Advertisment

ACT Zippy transforms traditional Wi-Fi routers into intelligent systems, ensuring seamless connectivity across all devices and applications in real time. By leveraging AI, ACT Zippy proactively scans for potential interferences and optimises Wi-Fi performance using advanced features like channel switching and band steering. This innovation aims to provide uninterrupted connectivity, enhancing the overall internet experience at home.

Speaking on the launch, Ravi Karthik, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at ACT Fibernet, said, “ACT SmartWi-Fi scans your unique home environment and automatically improves the Wi-Fi experience for all connected devices. With the increasing number of connected devices in households, offering superior Wi-Fi performance has become a key focus for us.”

To represent this initiative, ACT Fibernet has unveiled a cheerful mascot, ACT Zippy, symbolising the brand’s commitment to reliable and intelligent service. The company is rolling out a 360-degree campaign across outdoor media, digital platforms, the ACT app, and its website to raise awareness about the new solution.

Advertisment

Starting from 10 January, all new customers in select cities will be onboarded to the ACT SmartWi-Fi platform. Existing eligible customers will receive the update in phases at no additional cost.

With operations in over 30 cities, ACT Fibernet serves 2.3 million customers and focuses on delivering reliable, high-speed internet.