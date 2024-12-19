AceCloud partners with NetApp, Quantum to launch Noida cloud region

AceCloud, a brand of Real Time Data Services (RTDS), has announced the launch of a new cloud region in Noida through a strategic partnership with NetApp and Quantum. This state-of-the-art cloud region marks AceCloud’s second in the Asia Pacific and 13th globally, designed to accelerate digital transformation with advanced technologies.

The Noida cloud region will provide low-latency access, enterprise-grade reliability, built-in security, and disaster recovery (DR) capabilities. Hosted in a Tier IV data center, it features specialized hardware for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. Services include GPU compute starting at USD 0.03/hour and object storage at USD 7/TB/month.

AceCloud will leverage NetApp’s block storage devices for secure, reliable, and affordable storage solutions, featuring data protection and multi-attach capabilities. Quantum’s ActiveScale® will power enterprise-grade object storage, supporting AI workflows, HPC tasks, and scalable data management.

Vinay Chhabra, Co-Founder and Managing Director of AceCloud, emphasized the goal of providing cost-effective cloud solutions with unparalleled scalability and security. Puneet Gupta, SVP at NetApp India/SAARC, and Nick Elvester, VP at Quantum, highlighted the transformative potential of the collaboration in driving productivity and data insights.

AceCloud’s Noida region will serve global customers with advanced cloud solutions, robust data security, and seamless management supported by certified experts.