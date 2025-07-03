ABB launches SACE Emax 3 circuit breaker to boost AI data centres

ABB has launched the SACE Emax 3, a next-generation air circuit breaker designed to tackle growing demands for energy resilience, predictive maintenance, and cybersecurity in critical infrastructure, particularly AI-powered data centers, factories, hospitals, and airports.

The Emax 3 is the successor to the widely deployed Emax 2, but with significant technological upgrades. It incorporates high-precision power sensors, real-time data analytics, and a fully integrated arc flash detection system, all aimed at reducing downtime and ensuring consistent power availability. With AI workloads increasing electricity needs, particularly in hyperscale data centers, the new breaker promises intelligent power management in an increasingly complex energy landscape.

“Critical infrastructure needs resilient electrical systems. The new Emax 3 will help customers stay ahead of changing power requirements and protect business-critical uptime,” said Massimiliano Cifalitti, Smart Power President, ABB Electrification.

A key highlight is its Security Level 2 (SL2) IEC 62443 certification, making it the first air circuit breaker globally to achieve this level of cybersecurity compliance. This helps safeguard digital infrastructure from cyber threats, an increasingly critical concern for cloud operators and smart facilities.

The Emax 3’s built-in intelligence allows facilities to monitor power usage, detect anomalies, and receive actionable recommendations via a touchscreen interface or remote access. This proactive and predictive maintenance capability can help operators avoid disruptions and minimize the cost of power-related outages.

According to Uptime Intelligence’s 2025 Outages Analysis, more than half of digital infrastructure outages are caused by power failures, with over 50% of major outages costing upwards of $100,000. One in five data center operators reported their most recent outage exceeded $1 million in costs, underlining the urgency for advanced power reliability tools.

“Power outages can now be a million-dollar problem. ABB innovations like the Emax 3 will be central to making critical infrastructure more secure and reliable,” said Lara Cortinovis, Head of Distribution & Energy Management at ABB.

With millions of SACE circuit breakers installed globally, ABB is doubling down on electrification resilience, reinforcing its legacy in engineering while addressing today’s most pressing energy demands.