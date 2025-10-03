5G EMF certification deadline extended for Indian telecom providers

The three telecom companies that have introduced 5G in India are Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi). The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had initially directed these telecom service providers (TSPs) to submit 5G Electromagnetic Field (EMF) exposure certificates by 1 September 2025. However, this deadline has now been extended to 31 December 2025.

The extension follows concerns raised by the telecom operators regarding the large number of towers requiring certification and the limited availability of testing equipment.

According to data shared by the DoT, as of 30 September 2025, India had approximately 504,000 5G base transceiver stations (BTS). The Indian government currently mandates that the power density of a 5G BTS must not exceed 5 watts per square metre. Previously, the limit was 1 watt per square metre, before being revised in consideration of international norms. The increased threshold enables telecom operators to provide 5G services using fewer towers, allowing for broader signal coverage.

By comparison, the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) recommends a higher power density limit of 10 watts per square metre. This organisation issues globally recognised guidelines on electromagnetic field exposure and its potential impacts on human health and the environment.

Citing ICNIRP’s recommendations, Indian telecom operators have requested that the government raise the permissible power density from 5 to 10 watts per square metre, arguing that such a move would enable more cost-effective deployment of 5G infrastructure.

Due to ongoing shortages in approved testing equipment, such as Narda measurement tools, telecom providers have struggled to complete EMF testing for all 5G towers within the original timeframe. As a result, the government has granted an extension.

In a statement, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which represents operators such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi said,“The availability of approved 5G EMF exposure testing equipment, such as the Narda measurement tools, remains severely limited. Therefore, the number of 5G sites that have completed EMF testing is still disproportionately low, despite TSPs’ continued efforts and intent to comply with the directive.”