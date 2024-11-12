5G BTS growth in India: Just 10,000 added in recent months

In India, the number of 5G base transceiver stations (BTS) increased by only a few thousand in the past several months. Telecom companies in India have halted the spread of 5G after an aggressive start. First, they deployed 5G across a sizable portion of India; second, the capital expenditures for the rollout of 5G have been subdued because there isn't any significant revenue generation. That being said, in October 2024, the number of 5G BTS in India surpassed 4.6 lakh. In July, the 4.5 lakh 5G BTS milestone was reached, and it took four months for carriers to install an additional 10,000 stations.

The telecom companies added between 15,000 and 20,000 sites each month in 2022 and 2023, and occasionally even more. The total number of 5G BTS sites was 4,60,592 as of the end of October 2024. This number was 3,08,466 at the same period last year. Therefore, the 5G BTS rollout has increased significantly year over year, notwithstanding a slowdown in recent months.

Comparatively, Uttar Pradesh has the highest 5G BTS of any state. The Department of Telecommunications said that there were 51,896 5G BTS in Uttar Pradesh. However, the numbers are probably going to increase quickly once more, once BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and Vodafone Idea (Vi) begin implementing 5G. Vi isn't anticipated to be particularly aggressive, but since all four operators would then be installing and rolling out 5G sites, the deployment should account for a sizable portion of the total statistics.

On similar lines, as of November 2023, around the same time last year, Uttar Pradesh (UP) had 43,388 5G BTS, the most of any state. Mumbai, with 42,000 5G BTS, stood second.

One essential part of the infrastructure of the fifth generation (5G) mobile network happens to be a 5G Base Transceiver Station (BTS). It is essential for facilitating wireless communication because it links user devices to the main network. A BTS's main function is to make it easier for mobile devices, like smartphones and Internet of Things devices, to send and receive radio signals with the core network.

The 5G BTS is a component of a larger radio access network (RAN) architecture together with radio controllers, antennae, and occasionally remote radio units (RRUs).