4,312 new 5G sites added in June: 5G BTS growth and network

In June 2025, India added over 4,000 new 5G base transceiver stations (BTS), slightly surpassing the 3,299 BTS deployed in May 2025. Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced that by August 2025, it will complete its 5G rollout across 17 priority telecom circles where it holds 5G spectrum. This suggests the company is on track to finalise its 5G deployment within approximately two months. Vi has also revealed plans to extend its 5G coverage to 23 additional cities as part of the next phase of its launch.

Meanwhile, the state-run operator BSNL is nearing completion of its Phase 1 4G rollout. According to the Minister for Communications, BSNL has established 95,000 sites across the country, with 90,000 commissioned and over 74,000 already live on its network.

India 5G BTS Deployment Data

As reported by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the total number of 5G BTS deployed across India reached 486,070 at the end of June 2025, up from 481,758 in May and 478,459 at the end of April. This indicates a net addition of 4,312 BTS during June.

Monthly BTS additions were as follows:

June 2025: 4,312

May 2025: 3,299

April 2025: 4,225

March 2025: 4,442

Trends in Network Developments

India’s leading telecom operators are continuing to evolve their networks to support high-speed and next-generation applications:

Reliance Jio, the country’s largest operator, is reportedly preparing to introduce advanced Wi-Fi technologies using high-frequency spectrum bands such as 26 GHz to deliver ultra-fast networks.

Bharti Airtel is expanding its network of edge data centres beyond urban hubs to cater to the increasing demands of high-performance use cases such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and video streaming.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is actively rolling out 5G services and launching new plans and offers for its customers.

BSNL has recently introduced its 5G services under the Q 5G brand. Customers can also trial its 4G network by purchasing a 400GB data pack.

Sl. No State/UT BTS as on 31 May 2025 30 June 2025 BTS Additions in June 2025 1 Andaman & Nicobar 137 138 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 19420 19587 167 3 Arunachal Pradesh 687 687 0 4 Assam 9595 9617 22 5 Bihar 25143 25312 169 6 Chandigarh (UT) 809 805 -4 7 Chhattisgarh 6749 6813 64 8 UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 397 398 1 9 Delhi 13006 13139 133 10 Goa 998 1007 9 10 Gujarat 32321 32547 226 12 Haryana 17736 17890 154 13 Himachal Pradesh 4356 4368 12 14 Jammu & Kashmir (UT) 7435 7487 52 15 Jharkhand 9982 9972 -10 16 Karnataka 32492 32843 351 17 Kerala 20103 20207 104 18 Laddakh 261 267 6 Lakshadweep (UT) 4 4 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 20313 20499 186 20 Maharashtra 49654 50386 732 21 Manipur 1273 1275 2 22 Meghalaya 855 861 6 23 Mizoram 496 496 0 24 Nagaland 793 792 -1 25 Odisha 13139 13334 195 26 Puducherry (UT) 617 621 4 27 Punjab 16894 16960 66 28 Rajasthan 28624 29014 390 29 Sikkim 344 345 1 30 Tamil Nadu 35965 36057 92 31 Telangana 18291 18484 193 32 Tripura 1369 1372 3 33 Uttar Pradesh 54388 55054 666 34 Uttarakhand 5794 5747 -47 35 West Bengal 31318 31685 367 Grand Total 481758 486070 4312 5G BTS Monthly Addition 4312