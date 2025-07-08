4,312 new 5G sites added in June: 5G BTS growth and network

In June 2025, India added over 4,000 new 5G base transceiver stations (BTS), slightly surpassing the 3,299 BTS deployed in May 2025. Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced that by August 2025, it will complete its 5G rollout across 17 priority telecom circles where it holds 5G spectrum. This suggests the company is on track to finalise its 5G deployment within approximately two months. Vi has also revealed plans to extend its 5G coverage to 23 additional cities as part of the next phase of its launch.
Meanwhile, the state-run operator BSNL is nearing completion of its Phase 1 4G rollout. According to the Minister for Communications, BSNL has established 95,000 sites across the country, with 90,000 commissioned and over 74,000 already live on its network.
India 5G BTS Deployment Data
As reported by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the total number of 5G BTS deployed across India reached 486,070 at the end of June 2025, up from 481,758 in May and 478,459 at the end of April. This indicates a net addition of 4,312 BTS during June.
Monthly BTS additions were as follows:
- June 2025: 4,312
- May 2025: 3,299
- April 2025: 4,225
- March 2025: 4,442
Trends in Network Developments
India’s leading telecom operators are continuing to evolve their networks to support high-speed and next-generation applications:
- Reliance Jio, the country’s largest operator, is reportedly preparing to introduce advanced Wi-Fi technologies using high-frequency spectrum bands such as 26 GHz to deliver ultra-fast networks.
- Bharti Airtel is expanding its network of edge data centres beyond urban hubs to cater to the increasing demands of high-performance use cases such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and video streaming.
- Vodafone Idea (Vi) is actively rolling out 5G services and launching new plans and offers for its customers.
- BSNL has recently introduced its 5G services under the Q 5G brand. Customers can also trial its 4G network by purchasing a 400GB data pack.
|
Sl. No
|
State/UT
|BTS as on
|31 May 2025
|30 June 2025
|BTS Additions in June 2025
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar
|137
|138
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|19420
|19587
|167
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|687
|687
|0
|4
|Assam
|9595
|9617
|22
|5
|Bihar
|25143
|25312
|169
|6
|Chandigarh (UT)
|809
|805
|-4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|6749
|6813
|64
|8
|UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|397
|398
|1
|9
|Delhi
|13006
|13139
|133
|10
|Goa
|998
|1007
|9
|10
|Gujarat
|32321
|32547
|226
|12
|Haryana
|17736
|17890
|154
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4356
|4368
|12
|14
|Jammu & Kashmir (UT)
|7435
|7487
|52
|15
|Jharkhand
|9982
|9972
|-10
|16
|Karnataka
|32492
|32843
|351
|17
|Kerala
|20103
|20207
|104
|18
|Laddakh
|261
|267
|6
|Lakshadweep (UT)
|4
|4
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|20313
|20499
|186
|20
|Maharashtra
|49654
|50386
|732
|21
|Manipur
|1273
|1275
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|855
|861
|6
|23
|Mizoram
|496
|496
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|793
|792
|-1
|25
|Odisha
|13139
|13334
|195
|26
|Puducherry (UT)
|617
|621
|4
|27
|Punjab
|16894
|16960
|66
|28
|Rajasthan
|28624
|29014
|390
|29
|Sikkim
|344
|345
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|35965
|36057
|92
|31
|Telangana
|18291
|18484
|193
|32
|Tripura
|1369
|1372
|3
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|54388
|55054
|666
|34
|Uttarakhand
|5794
|5747
|-47
|35
|West Bengal
|31318
|31685
|367
|Grand Total
|481758
|486070
|4312
|
5G BTS Monthly Addition
|4312