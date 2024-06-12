AWS Cloud WAN Introduces Service Insertion to Simplify Security Inspections

AWS announced Service Insertion, a new feature of AWS Cloud WAN that simplifies the integration of security and inspection services into global networks based on Cloud WAN. This feature allows customers to easily route their global network traffic between Amazon VPCs (Virtual Private Clouds), AWS Regions, on-premises locations, and the Internet through security appliances or inspection services. This can be managed using a central Cloud WAN policy or the AWS Management Console.

Customers deploy inspection services or security appliances, such as firewalls, intrusion detection/protection systems (IDS/IPS), and secure web gateways, to inspect and protect their global Cloud WAN traffic. With Service Insertion, customers can easily direct multi-region or multi-segment network traffic to security appliances or services without needing to create and manage complex routing configurations or use third-party automation tools. By defining your inspection and routing intent in a central policy document, your configuration is consistently deployed across your Cloud WAN network. Service Insertion supports both AWS Network Firewall and third-party security solutions, enabling seamless east-west (VPC-to-VPC) and north-south (Internet ingress/egress) security inspections across multiple AWS Regions and on-premises locations worldwide.

Customers can enable Service Insertion on Cloud WAN using the AWS Management Console, the Amazon Command Line Interface, or the Amazon Software Development Kit. Service Insertion is available in all AWS Regions where Cloud WAN is supported. There are no additional costs to enable Service Insertion beyond the standard Cloud WAN charges.